 UK trade minister Liam Fox says EU pushing Britain to no-deal Brexit | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 05.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Europe

UK trade minister Liam Fox says EU pushing Britain to no-deal Brexit

UK trade minister Liam Fox has accused the European Union of pushing Britain toward an exit from the bloc without a trade deal. He said Brussels was obsessed with EU rules, rather than focusing on economic well-being.

green traffic light directs pedestrians in front of the Houses of Parliament in London

Britain's international trade secretary, Liam Fox, has put the odds of the UK leaving the European Union without agreeing terms to formally finalize its exit at 60-40.

"I think the intransigence of the [European] Commission is pushing us toward no deal," he told British newspaper The Sunday Times in an interview published late Saturday.

"We have set out the basis in which a deal can happen but if the EU decides that the theological obsession of the unelected is to take priority over the economic well-being of the people of Europe then it's a bureaucrats' Brexit — not a people's Brexit — [and] then there is only going to be one outcome," he said.

Fox was clear that "confronting the EU with the risks of no deal was part of the government’s strategy," reported The Sunday Times. "I think it’s essential that no deal looks credible to the EU," he said.

Fox has just returned to the UK from a trade mission to the United States and Japan as Britain tries to launch negotiations on post-Brexit trade agreements with the United States, Australia, New Zealand and Asia.

Read more: Theresa May, Emmanuel Macron meet for 'informal' talks

Infographic: Brexit Timeline

No-deal Brexit

If the UK fails to agree the terms to formally finalize its exit in March 2019, it would revert to trading under World Trade Organization rules. Tariffs and customs checks would likely be placed on UK exports to the EU, and vice versa. Many economists think this would cause serious harm to the world's fifth largest economy.

Brexit supporters say some short-term pain is to be expected, but in the long-term they believe the UK will prosper when cut free from the EU.

On Friday, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said the chances of a no-deal Brexit had become "uncomfortably high."

  • Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London (picture-alliance/empics/S. Rousseau/PA Wire)

    Who's who in Brexit?

    Britain's embattled skipper: Theresa May

    May became prime minister after David Cameron resigned from the post in the wake of the Brexit referendum vote in June 2016. Despite her position, she has struggled to define what kind of Brexit her government wants. Hardliners within her Conservative party want her to push for a clean break. Others want Britain to stay close to the bloc. The EU itself has rejected many of May's Brexit demands.

  • File photo of Jeremy Corbyn from November 23, 2017 (picture-alliance/empics/A. Chown)

    Who's who in Brexit?

    Britain's reluctant rebel: Jeremy Corbyn

    The leader of the British Labour Party has no formal role in the Brexit talks, but he is influential as the head of the main opposition party. Labour has tried to pressure the Conservative government, which has a thin majority in Parliament, to seek a "softer" Brexit. But Corbyn's own advocacy has been lukewarm. The long-time leftist voted for the UK to leave the European Community (EC) in 1975.

  • Boris Johnson arrives for a press conference in London during the EU referendum campaign in 2016 (picture alliance/AP Images/M. Turner)

    Who's who in Brexit?

    Britain's boisterous Brexiteer: Boris Johnson

    Boris Johnson's turbulent two years as UK foreign secretary came to an abrupt end with his resignation on July 9. The conservative had been a key face for the Leave campaign during the 2016 referendum campaign. Johnson disapproves of the "soft Brexit" sought by PM May, arguing that a complete break from the EU might be preferable. He became the second Cabinet member within 24 hours to quit...

  • David Davis speaking at a press conference in Brussels on June 19, 2017 (picture-alliance/AP Photo/V: Mayo)

    Who's who in Brexit?

    Britain's cheery ex-delegate: David Davis

    David Davis headed Britain's Department for Exiting the EU and was the country's chief negotiator in the talks before he quit on July 8, less than 24 hours before Downing Street announced Boris Johnson's departure. Davis had long opposed Britain's EU membership and was picked for the role for this reason. Davis was involved in several negotiating rounds with his EU counterpart, Michel Barnier.

  • Dominic Raab (Reuters/H. Nicholls)

    Who's who in Brexit?

    Britain's legal envoy: Dominic Raab

    Theresa May appointed euroskeptic Dominic Raab the morning after Brexit Secretary David Davis resigned. Raab, a staunchly pro-Brexit lawmaker, was formerly Davis' chief of staff. He previously worked for a Palestinian negotiator in the Oslo peace process and as an international lawyer in Brussels advising on European Union and World Trade Organization law.

  • Jeremy Hunt (picture-alliance/Photoshot)

    Who's who in Brexit?

    Britain's turnabout diplomat: Jeremy Hunt

    Jeremy Hunt was Britain's Health Secretary until he replaced Boris Johnson as foreign secretary in early July 2018. The 51-year-old supported Britain remaining in the European Union during the 2016 referendum, but said in late 2017 that he had changed his mind in response to the "the arrogance of the EU Commission" during Brexit talks. He has vowed to help get Britain a "great Brexit deal."

  • Nigel Farage sitting in the European Parliament in Strasbourg on June 14, 2017 (Getty Images/AFP/F. Florin)

    Who's who in Brexit?

    Britain's firebrand: Nigel Farage

    Nigel Farage was the leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) until July 2016. Under his stewardship, the party helped pressure former Prime Minister David Cameron into calling the EU referendum. He was also a prominent activist in the Leave campaign in the lead-up to the vote. Farage still has some influence over Brexit talks due to his popularity with pro-Leave voters.

  • Jean-Claude Juncker und Donald Tusk arrive at press conference in Brussels on February 23, 2018 (picture-alliance/dpa/G. Vanden)

    Who's who in Brexit?

    Europe's honchos: Jean-Claude Juncker and Donald Tusk

    EU Commission President Juncker (left) and EU Council President Tusk (right) share two of the bloc's highest posts. Juncker heads the EU's executive. Tusk represents the governments of the 27 EU countries — the "EU 27." Both help formulate the EU's position in Brexit negotiations. What Tusk says is particularly noteworthy: His EU 27 masters — not the EU commission — must agree to any Brexit deal.

  • Michel Barnier holds a press conference at the European Commission headquarters in Brussels on December 8, 2017 (Reuters/Y. Herman)

    Who's who in Brexit?

    Europe's steely diplomat: Michel Barnier

    The former French foreign minister and European commissioner has become a household name across the EU since his appointment as the bloc's chief Brexit negotiator in October 2016. Despite his prominence, Barnier has limited room to maneuver. He is tasked with following the EU 27's strict guidelines and must regularly report back to them during the negotiations.

  • Leo Varadkar arrives for a press conference at the Government Buildings in Dublin on December 6, 2017 (picture-alliance/empics/B. Lawless/PA Wire)

    Who's who in Brexit?

    Ireland's uneasy watchman: Leo Varadkar

    The Irish PM has been one of the most important EU 27 leaders in Brexit talks. Britain has said it will leave the EU's customs union and single market. That could force the Republic of Ireland, an EU member, to put up customs checks along the border with Northern Ireland, a British province. But Varadkar's government has repeatedly said the return of a "hard" border is unacceptable.

  • Angela Merkel speaks with Jean-Claude Juncker and Donald Tusk at the start of a working session at a G-20 meeting in Hamburg on July 7, 2017 (picture-alliance/AP Photo/J. Macdougal)

    Who's who in Brexit?

    Europe's power-brokers: the EU 27

    The leaders of the EU 27 governments have primarily set the EU's negotiating position. They have agreed to the negotiating guidelines for chief negotiator Barnier and have helped craft the common EU position for Tusk and Juncker to stick to. The individual EU 27 governments can also influence the shape of any Brexit outcome because they must unanimously agree to a final deal.

    Author: Alexander Pearson


Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

2018: The year of Brexit decisions

This year will decide Britain's future. Will there be a transition period after Brexit? What will the UK's economic relationship with the EU look like? And will all be "smooth and orderly," as Theresa May has promised? (02.01.2018)  

Most Britons support a vote on final Brexit deal

A majority of British voters questioned in a YouGov poll have said they favor a referendum on a final Brexit deal. For the first time, the number supporting a final vote has overtaken those who do not. (27.07.2018)  

Deutsche Bank moves some operations to Frankfurt as Brexit risks bite

Germany's largest lender has moved a significant chunk of its financial services euro-clearing operation away from London to Frankfurt, as concerns over the City's post-Brexit strength continue. (30.07.2018)  

Brexit: Theresa May and Emmanuel Macron meet for 'informal' talks

French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Theresa May are interrupting their summer holidays for talks on Brexit. May is seeking European support for her plan on future UK relations with the EU. (03.08.2018)  

Who's who in Brexit?

Britain is leaving the European Union, but who exactly is directing the drama? DW takes a look at the people involved in the messy divorce. (09.07.2018)  

WWW links

DW newsletter  

The Sunday Times

Liam Fox says there is a 60‑40 chance of no-deal Brexit

Audios and videos on the topic

Britain's overseas territories brace for Brexit  

Related content

Kretzhaus - Little Britain im Siebengebirge: Freilichtausstellung Little Britain

'Little Britain' brings Union Jack to Rhineland 02.08.2018

Nestled along a hiking trail in the forests above the river Rhine sits "Little Britain." Englishman Gary Blackburn started his quirky exhibition after the Brexit vote to foster good relations between Germans and Brits.

China Peking Britischer Außenminister Jeremy Hunt

UK envoy makes awkward 'Japanese wife' gaffe in China 30.07.2018

UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt awkwardly referred to his Chinese wife as "Japanese" during an official visit to China. China and Japan have a strained relationship, particularly when it comes to Japan's wartime past.

Fort de Bregancon

Brexit: Theresa May and Emmanuel Macron meet for 'informal' talks 03.08.2018

French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Theresa May are interrupting their summer holidays for talks on Brexit. May is seeking European support for her plan on future UK relations with the EU.

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 

Europe

Europe swelters in record heat wave

Russia appoints actor Steven Seagal to deepen ties with US

Viktor Orban's campaign against George Soros 'mercenaries'

Helicopter crashes after mid-air collision in Siberia