 UK economy gathers speed despite Brexit woes | Business| Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 10.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Business

UK economy gathers speed despite Brexit woes

Britain's economy picked up speed in the second quarter despite mounting concerns over a disorderly exit from the European Union. Growth was helped partly by sunny weather and the FIFA Football World Cup.

Großbritannien Symbolbild Brexit (Getty Images/AFP/T. Akmen)

Britain's gross domestic product (GDP) expanded by 0.4 percent in the three months to the end of June, marking an acceleration from 0.2 percent of growth in the first quarter of 2018.

The UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement Friday that retail sales and construction contributed most to the expansion thanks to the warm weather in the period.

Read more: Brighter forecast for UK economy thanks to global growth and Brexit progress

In addition, British football fans sent the cash tills ringing as the England team progressed to the semi-finals at the FIFA Football World Cup tournament held in Russia.

Watch video 01:04
Now live
01:04 mins.

David Davis: No Mad Max economy to undercut rivals

"The pick-up in quarter two reflects, to some extent, consumers taking advantage of the warm weather and World Cup celebrations," the ONS said.

The statisticians, however, also sounded a cautious note amid shaky trade talks between London and Brussels in preparation of the UK's exit from the EU. "Abstracting from these quarterly movements, the underlying trend in real GDP is one of slowing growth," they warned.

Read more: UK trade minister Liam Fox says EU pushing Britain to no-deal Brexit

Britain is scheduled to leave the European Union in March 2019, following the shock Brexit referendum that was held two years ago.

Friday's news came one week after the Bank of England raised British interest rates by a quarter-point to 0.75 percent to help tame rising inflation and a weakening pound.

The bank also maintained its 2018 economic outlook, describing a slowdown in the first quarter as "temporary" with momentum set to recover further despite widespread trade-linked worries over the global economy.

Watch video 02:30
Now live
02:30 mins.

SOS for UK's Creative Industries

uhe/tr (Reuters, AFP, dpa)

DW recommends

UK trade minister Liam Fox says EU pushing Britain to no-deal Brexit

UK trade minister Liam Fox has accused the European Union of pushing Britain toward an exit from the bloc without a trade deal. He said Brussels was obsessed with EU rules, rather than focusing on economic well-being. (05.08.2018)  

UK economy unfazed by Brexit worries, for now

Britain's sluggish economy has expanded again in recent months. Quarterly growth came as an unexpected boost clearing the way for the Bank of England to raise interest rates next week, experts argued. (25.10.2017)  

Brighter forecast for UK economy thanks to global growth and Brexit progress

The world economy is growing fast and according to a respected UK economic forecaster, that is behind an improved British growth forecast. As ever though, the outcome of Brexit decides all. (07.02.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

SOS for UK's Creative Industries  

David Davis: No Mad Max economy to undercut rivals  

Related content

London Boris Johnson und David Davis

Brexit Diaries 41: The dream has died 11.07.2018

Boris Johnson's Brexit dream has died and there are no tears for his fellow resigned UK minister, David Davis. Meanwhile, the Chequers plan could still derail Prime Minister Theresa May and football reigns over politics.

Großbritannien Deutschland Deutsche Bank Hauptsitz in London

Deutsche Bank moves some operations to Frankfurt as Brexit risks bite 30.07.2018

Germany's largest lender has moved a significant chunk of its financial services euro-clearing operation away from London to Frankfurt, as concerns over the City's post-Brexit strength continue.

EU-Kommission erwartet deutlich stärkeres Wirtschaftswachstum

EU economic growth forecast reduced 12.07.2018

The European Commission has released new economic growth forecasts. Europe's major economies are expected to grow in the next two years — but at a slower rate than the Commission had previously forecast.

DW Business – Europe

Ryanair pilots launch Europe-wide strike - Pharma tries to block use of its drug for executions 