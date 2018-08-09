 UK′s ex-foreign minister Boris Johnson′s Muslim burqa comments sparks Conservative Party probe | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 09.08.2018

Europe

UK's ex-foreign minister Boris Johnson's Muslim burqa comments sparks Conservative Party probe

The former London mayor and UK foreign minister returned to his old job as a newspaper columnist and provoked an outcry with controversial comments about how some Muslim women dress. His party says it will investigate.

UK Conservative politician Boris Johnson

Complaints about Boris Johnson's article in the Daily Telegraph have led to his Conservative Party to announce an independent investigation into a possible breach of the party's code of conduct.

As a paid columnist for the conservative-leaning newspaper, Johnson wrote on Sunday that the Muslim burqa was oppressive, ridiculous and made women look like letter boxes and bank robbers. The article caused heated debates on social media.

If the independent panel finds him culpable, Johnson faces suspension of his membership or expulsion from the party.

Theresa May weighs in

Following the article's publication, Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May agreed with critics that Johnson should apologize for his comments.

"I think Boris Johnson used language in describing people's appearance that has obviously caused offence," she said. "It was the wrong language to use, he should not have used it."

On Thursday, the article was still front-page news in some British publications, with the left-leaning Daily Mirror suggesting the government was at war as "15 top Tories" condemned Johnson's "burka insult as one says it risks 'a race war.'"

  • Boris Johnson on the phone (picture-alliance/Photoshot)

    Boris Johnson's worst diplomatic gaffes

    'Hello, is this the Armenian premier?'

    In May 2018, Russian pranksters managed to hold an 18-minute long phone call with Johnson by pretending to be Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. During the call, Johnson said the UK would continue to squeeze the Russian regime by targeting London-based oligarchs. The pranksters also brought up the Skripals' poisoning in Salisbury, though Johnson mostly struck to his public pronouncements.

  • Irish border at Jonesborough (picture alliance/AP Photo/P. Morrison )

    Boris Johnson's worst diplomatic gaffes

    Ireland's post-Brexit border like London congestion charge

    In February 2018, Boris Johnson likened the challenges posed by the Irish border post-Brexit to the boundaries between different London boroughs. The Irish opposition described the comments as extraordinary, adding that "trivializing the very serious concerns relating to Ireland displays a dangerous ignorance that must be challenged."

  • Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe (Iran-Emrooz/HRANA)

    Boris Johnson's worst diplomatic gaffes

    Johnson jeopardizes case for British-Iranian mother jailed in Iran

    During a foreign affairs committee hearing in November 2017, Johnson said British-Iranian citizen Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe had been detained in Tehran while "simply teaching people journalism." Her family criticized the foreign secretary for making reportedly misleading comments that jeopardized her case. Iran has long viewed the BBC's Persian broadcasting service as a subversive arm of MI6.

  • Smokes rises after an airstrike on an Islamic State militants held area in Sirte, Libya (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Brabo)

    Boris Johnson's worst diplomatic gaffes

    Libya's Sirte could be 'new Dubai' if they 'clear the dead bodies away'

    Addressing a UK business forum in October 2017, Johnson told how fighting in Libya had prevented a group of investors from transforming the coastal city of Sirte "into the next Dubai." Johnson added that "the only thing they have got to do is clear the dead bodies away." Downing Street chided him for his remarks, while Johnson accused his critics of having "no knowledge or understanding" of Libya.

  • Boris Johnson in Myanmar (picture-alliance/AP Photo/T. Zaw)

    Boris Johnson's worst diplomatic gaffes

    Johnson accused of 'incredible insensitivity' during Myanmar visit

    Johnson was accused of "incredible insensitivity" during a state visit to Myanmar in September 2017, as he recited part of a colonial-era Rudyard Kipling poem in front of local dignitaries at a sacred Buddhist site. Visibly embarrassed, Britain's Myanmar ambassador forced the foreign secretary to stop halfway through his impromptu recital.

  • French President Francois Hollande arrives at the EU summit in Brussels, Belgium (Reuters/D. Martinez)

    Boris Johnson's worst diplomatic gaffes

    Johnson compares France's Francois Hollande to POW guard

    Johnson caused uproar early on in his career as foreign secretary by comparing then French President Francois Hollande to a WWII prisoner of war guard for seeking to punish the UK for leaving the EU. “If Mr Hollande wants to administer punishment beatings to anybody who chooses to escape, rather in the manner of some World War II movie, I don’t think that is the way forward... ” said Johnson.

  • Adolf Hitler at the Lichtdom in Nürnberg in 1936 (Museen der Stadt Nürnberg/Dokumentationszentrum Reichsparteitagsgelände)

    Boris Johnson's worst diplomatic gaffes

    Johnson likens EU project to Third Reich

    In May 2016, as the Brexit campaign was entering its ill-tempered final phase, Johnson told media that European history was marked by repeated attempts to unify the continent. "Napoleon, Hitler, various people tried this out, and it ends tragically," Johnson said. “The EU is an attempt to do this by different methods. But fundamentally ... there is no underlying loyalty to the idea of Europe.”

  • Barack Obama at European Council headquarters in Brussels (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Warnand)

    Boris Johnson's worst diplomatic gaffes

    Obama accused of harboring 'ancestral dislike' of the UK

    US President Barack Obama's intervention in the Brexit referendum in April 2016 provoked a furious reaction from Johnson. After Obama said the UK would be better off remaining part of the EU, Johnson described the US president "part Kenyan" and accused him of harboring an "ancestral dislike" of the United Kingdom.

  • Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (picture-alliance/AA/E. Aydin)

    Boris Johnson's worst diplomatic gaffes

    The president and the goat

    After Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan complained about German comedian Jan Böhmermann calling him a "goat f---er" in March 2016, the UK's "Spectator" newspaper, which Johnson used to edit, ran a competition for readers to submit their own poems about Erdogan. Johnson's poem, in which he called the Turkish president from Ankara "a terrific wankerer," was awarded the £1,000 ($1,325, €1,127) prize.

  • Mayor of London Boris Johnson knocks over 10 year-old Toki Sekiguchi who was unharmed in the collision as Johnson participates in a Street Rugby tournament in Tokyo (picture-alliance/AP Photo/S. Rousseau)

    Boris Johnson's worst diplomatic gaffes

    The 10-year-old victim of Johnson's competitive edge

    In October 2015, Boris Johnson was forced to apologize as his competitive nature on the sports field saw him knock over a 10-year-old during what was supposed to be an informal game of rugby in Tokyo. Despite being bulldozed to the ground by the then-mayor of London, the young Toki Sekiguchi appeared unfazed by the incident, saying later he "enjoyed" meeting Johnson.

  • Boris Johnson in Seilbahn (picture-alliance/empics/B. Kendall)

    Boris Johnson's worst diplomatic gaffes

    The zip-line incident

    Johnson sought to mark Team GB's first gold medal at the 2012 Olympic Games in London with a high flying zip-line act. However, as he zipped across Victoria Park, the mayor lost momentum and came to a halt, leaving him dangling above a crowd of mystified onlookers. “I think they needed to test this on somebody going a bit faster,” he told onlookers, before urging them to get him a ladder.

  • Locals start managing biodiversity hot spot in Papua Neu Guinea (Axel Warnstedt)

    Boris Johnson's worst diplomatic gaffes

    Cannibalism in Papua New Guinea

    Johnson was lampooned for one of his columns in "The Telegraph" in 2006, in which he compared infighting within the UK's Conservative and Labour parties to "Papua New Guinea-style orgies of cannibalism and chief-killing." Johnson issued an openly sarcastic apology, saying he did not mean to insult the people of Papua New Guinea, "who I am sure lead lives of blameless bourgeois domesticity."

  • Hillsborough tragedy 1989 (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Boris Johnson's worst diplomatic gaffes

    Johnson accuses Liverpool of wallowing in their Hillsborough 'victims' status'

    As editor of the "Spectator" in 2004, Johnson claimed that drunken supporters of Liverpool football club were partly to blame for the 1989 Hillsborough disaster, in which 96 fans lost their lives. Johnson went on to accuse Liverpudlians of wallowing in their "victims' status." A coroner's inquest concluded in 2016 that the supporters were unlawfully killed due to police negligence.

  • HMS Queen Elizabeth (picture-alliance/dpa/PA/A. Matthews)

    Boris Johnson's worst diplomatic gaffes

    Racist portrayal of Africa colonies and DRC

    In another column for the "Daily Telegraph" in 2002, Johnson wrote that the Queen loved the Commonwealth "partly because it supplies her with regular cheering crowds of flag-waving piccaninnies." Also writing ahead of Prime Minister Tony Blair's trip to the Democratic Republic of Congo, the UK's future top diplomat described how "the tribal warriors will all break out in watermelon smiles."

    Author: David Martin


Far-right linkage?

Others have suggested Johnson could be positioning himself as a candidate attractive to anti-immigrant, right-wing, anti-European voters who have previously voted for the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP), noting his contact with Steve Bannon, the controversial former adviser to US President Donald Trump.

Fellow pro-Brexit Conservative party lawmakers Jacob Rees-Mogg and Michael Gove have also met with Bannon, who recently announced plans to set up a foundation in Europe to back far-right movements on the continent.

Potential party leader

Johnson himself is believed to be in Europe on vacation. He resigned in July over the government's Brexit plans and has long been seen as a candidate to lead the party after Theresa May. 

Former UKIP leader and Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage said he thought Johnson's comments made him more, not less likely to be the next Conservative party leader.

Interviewed in the Daily Telegraph in July, Bannon appeared to be of a similar opinion: "Now is the moment. If Boris Johnson looks at this … There comes an inflection point, the Chequers deal was an inflection point, we will have to see what happens."

Watch video 14:44
Now live
14:44 mins.

Boris Johnson: Russia's position in Skripal case is increasingly bizarre

jm/amp (Reuters, AP)

jm/amp (Reuters, AP)

