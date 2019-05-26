Germany's Greens overtake Merkel's conservatives in poll first

Germany's Green Party has, for the first time, outperformed Angela Merkel's ruling Christian Democrats in a poll. While the Green made major gains, larger parties received a drubbing in last weekend's European elections.
In a first, a survey released Saturday put Germany's Greens ahead of Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling conservative bloc.
The Forsa poll gave the Greens a 27% approval rating — a jump of 9 percentage points from the previous week. Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the allied Bavarian Christian Social Union (CSU) fell two points to 26%.
The result comes a week after the Greens emerged as the second strongest force in the European Parliament elections with 20.1% of the vote. The CDU/CSU bloc and its junior coalition partners the Social Democrats (SPD), on the other hand, suffered historic losses. The CDU/CSU managed 28.9%, while the SPD took 15.8%.
Read more: German political parties go green for EU 'climate election'
In the Forsa survey, the SPD dropped by 5 percentage points to 12%, its lowest ever score on a national level. It came just ahead of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party's 11%.
The poll, commissioned by German broadcasters RTL and n-tv, was conducted from May 27-31 and had 2001 participants.
nm/sms (AFP, dpa)
