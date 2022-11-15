Germany's gas storage levels hit 100% capacity

President of the Federal Network Agency Klaus Müller said that the events together represented a "double success."
"We now need this momentum for the expansion of renewable energies and their grids," said Müller.
How well are Germans prepared for a blackout?
Better-than-expected savings
The success of Germany's gas-saving effort was bolstered in part by Berlin's efforts to source alternative supplies. These have included LNG imports from producers such as Norway and the United States.
Businesses and private consumers have also adapted, heeding calls to reduce consumption. That was in part made possible by mild autumn weather that meant there was less need for heating than might otherwise have been expected.
The drive to avoid an energy crunch has also included temporarily reactivating old oil- and coal-fired power stations, and extending the life spans of Germany's last three nuclear power plants.