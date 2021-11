Zeigersattel, Bavaria

For many, autumn is the best time for hiking in Germany's mountains. You can expect to encounter a spectacular vista across the Allgäu Alps if you climb to the Zeigersattel (which translates as pointer saddle) near Oberstdorf. From a height of 1,900 meters you can admire the Seealpsee lake, the Oytal valley and many regional peaks. If you are lucky, you might even spot a golden eagle in the sky.