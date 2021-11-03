Visit the new DW website

Hiking route

Hiking, which ranges from leisurely strolls to extreme hikes, is a global phenomenon and big business.

The concept of hiking dates back to the 18th century when the idea of taking a walk in the countryside for pleasure developed, and arose because of changing attitudes to the landscape and nature, associated with the Romantic movement. In earlier times walking generally indicated poverty and was also associated with vagrancy. These days organized hiking holidays are big business from group walking tours to individual treks. The choice of hiking destinations worldwide is endless from Nepal or the Andes to Corsica or Mount Kilimanjaro. But the down side to this activity is that large numbers of hikes can damage fragile natural environments. This is an automatic compilation of DW content pertaining to "hiking route".

09.2015 Best of Bundesländer Teaser Niedersachsen

Germany's 16 states: Lower Saxony 03.11.2021

Whether hiking on the mudflats of the North Sea coast or horse riding in the Lüneburger Heide heath — Lower Saxony's landscape is diverse.

Schrammsteine in der Sächsischen Schweiz, Sachsen - mountain Schrammsteine in Saxon Switzerland in autumn, Germany

Colorful landscapes – Europe's most beautiful autumn hikes 25.10.2021

A highlight of autumn is nature in all its colorful splendor. Let us show you on which hiking trails you can enjoy the best views – from Austria to Montenegro to England.
Indian Summer in der Lüneburger Heide

Germany's finest autumn hikes 14.09.2021

The colors of fall foliage draw many people to Germany's great outdoors. From the island of Rügen to the vineyards of the Mosel Valley to the Swabian Allgäu region, there really is something for everyone.
Bear seen in Finland

Europe's most beautiful natural landscapes 27.08.2021

Are you tired of the everyday hustle and bustle, and craving a holiday away from it all in the great outdoors? We've picked out 10 natural landscapes and national parks in Europe for you to explore.
Zwei Wanderer gehen auf dem Hexenstieg im Harz, aufgenommen am 31.05.2018 bei Osterode. Foto: Frank May/picture alliance (model released) || Modellfreigabe vorhanden

Careful how you camp: Tips for a nature-safe vacation 20.08.2021

Hiking, camping or a stroll along the beach might seem like the perfect way to enjoy the natural world. But these activities can have unintended consequences.
Tor zum Nationalpark Gmünd, Nordeifel-Tourismus GmbH.

Germany's 'flood of the century' cripples tourism 06.08.2021

Known for their beautiful landscape, vineyards and wine festivals, villages in the country's western Eifel region are still reeling from the recent flooding.
zwei Wanderer in den Alpen machen ein Selfie, Frankreich, Savoy, Vanoise Nationalpark, Valley of Champagny | two wanderer in the Alps taking a selfie, France, Savoie, Vanoise National Park, Valley of Champagny | Verwendung weltweit

Germany's 10 best hiking trails 16.06.2021

There are around 200,000 kilometers of hiking trails in Germany. There's something for every hiker in DW's list of top 10 walks.
Junge Frau, Pilgerin auf dem Jakobsweg (Camino de Santiago), Galizien, Spanien, Europa || Modellfreigabe vorhanden

St. James' Way pilgrimage routes in Germany 31.05.2021

Anywhere in the world, anyone who is on a Way of St. James is heading in the direction of Santiago de Compostela. In Germany there are 30 official St. James paths. Let's take a look at the highlights:
2018/03/02*** ©PHOTOPQR/NICE MATIN ; AVALANCHE ENTRAUNE AVALANCHE ENTRAUNE - 2018/03/02. Four skiers die in French Alps avalanche. The avalanche occurred at the ski resort of Entraunes, on the edge of the Mercantour National Park in the Alpes-Maritimes department. Foto: Frantz Bouton/MAXPPP/dpa |

Seven hikers killed in avalanches in French Alps 09.05.2021

Rescuers were able to save one person who was among the hikers. Authorities have warned that the risk of avalanches in the French Alps remains particularly high over the coming days.
Privatbild von Lukas Stege Lukas Stege auf einer Bootstour am Arco von Cabo San Lucas, dem südlichsten Zipfel von Niederkalifornien © privat

Travel 2021: The places our travel team will want to go 22.01.2021

We miss traveling and long to revisit beloved and new places that have been on our wish list. Here is where we want go as soon as coronavirus restrictions allow us to.
Schnee liegt am Dienstag (17.04.2012) auf den Tischen und Stühlen der Schlierbergsalm am Schliersee. Für die nächsten Tage ist wechselhaftes Wetter vorhergesagt. Foto: Sven Hoppe dpa/lby ++ +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Pandemic closes ski slopes amid a perfect winter 17.01.2021

After many years without much snow, this German winter has been a white-powdered wonderland for cold-weather sports. But amid a hard lockdown, few can enjoy it.
Bildbeschreibung: Check in: 27.10.2018 aufgenommen von DW Schlagworte: Check-in; Shortcut, Lukas Stege, Rennsteig, Thüringer Wald

Hiking along the Rennsteig ridge 06.11.2020

Lukas Stege has been gripped by wanderlust. He crosses the Thuringian Forest along the Rennsteig trail. It takes him through colorful autumn woodlands, past castles, mountains, rivers and wildlife observation points.
Junge Wilde in der Heide Autorin: Anja Steinbuch Antje und Arne Soetebier. BU: Antje und Arne Soetebier mit ihrem Bulli Karl touren durch die Heide. Co.

Germany’s Lüneburg Heath a relaxing destination for nature lovers 16.10.2020

Young, dynamic former big-city dwellers are leading a turnaround of one of Germany’s beloved natural reserve areas. From gin tastings and coffee roasters to vast hiking trails, the area is brimming with possibilities.
Switzerland, Europe, Lucerne, Luzern, ship, town, city, Vierwaldstättersee, Lake Lucerne, Luzern, lake, tourism, flag, Swiss | Verwendung weltweit

Davos World Economic Forum shifts to Lucerne 07.10.2020

Delegates at the World Economic Forum will be packing hiking boots instead of skis this year. The annual forum is usually held in Davos in January, but it will now take place later in the year in Lucerne.
191213 Inside Europe 1920x1080.png Maße: 1920 x 1080 px

Inside Europe 24.09.2020 24.09.2020

Coronavirus infections surge right across Europe - The FinCen files and how the flow of dirty money is aided by banks - Godfather tourism takes a direct hit in Sicily - It’s full steam ahead for Turkey’s plans to boost its navy and maritime influence - A Neapolitan solution to social distancing in schools - Is Spain’s heritage threatened by botched restoration jobs? And much more...

August 2020, Koblenz, Deutschland, Mitgieder der Koblenzer Wandergruppe: Wandern mit Freunden // Redaktion: Samantha Baker

Living Planet: Hiking to meet new friends 20.08.2020

To help refugees and Germans meet each other in the German town of Koblenz, Manfred Beuth and Mohammed Ali created a hiking group called Wandern mit Freunden (Hiking with Friends). The group meets once a month and despite language barriers, they have found a way to enjoy the great outdoors together and become friends along the way.
