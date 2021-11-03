Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Hiking, which ranges from leisurely strolls to extreme hikes, is a global phenomenon and big business.
The concept of hiking dates back to the 18th century when the idea of taking a walk in the countryside for pleasure developed, and arose because of changing attitudes to the landscape and nature, associated with the Romantic movement. In earlier times walking generally indicated poverty and was also associated with vagrancy. These days organized hiking holidays are big business from group walking tours to individual treks. The choice of hiking destinations worldwide is endless from Nepal or the Andes to Corsica or Mount Kilimanjaro. But the down side to this activity is that large numbers of hikes can damage fragile natural environments. This is an automatic compilation of DW content pertaining to "hiking route".
Coronavirus infections surge right across Europe - The FinCen files and how the flow of dirty money is aided by banks - Godfather tourism takes a direct hit in Sicily - It’s full steam ahead for Turkey’s plans to boost its navy and maritime influence - A Neapolitan solution to social distancing in schools - Is Spain’s heritage threatened by botched restoration jobs? And much more...
To help refugees and Germans meet each other in the German town of Koblenz, Manfred Beuth and Mohammed Ali created a hiking group called Wandern mit Freunden (Hiking with Friends). The group meets once a month and despite language barriers, they have found a way to enjoy the great outdoors together and become friends along the way.