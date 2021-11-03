Hiking, which ranges from leisurely strolls to extreme hikes, is a global phenomenon and big business.

The concept of hiking dates back to the 18th century when the idea of taking a walk in the countryside for pleasure developed, and arose because of changing attitudes to the landscape and nature, associated with the Romantic movement. In earlier times walking generally indicated poverty and was also associated with vagrancy. These days organized hiking holidays are big business from group walking tours to individual treks. The choice of hiking destinations worldwide is endless from Nepal or the Andes to Corsica or Mount Kilimanjaro. But the down side to this activity is that large numbers of hikes can damage fragile natural environments. This is an automatic compilation of DW content pertaining to "hiking route".