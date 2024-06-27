  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Euro 2024KenyaIsrael-Hamas
PoliticsKenya

Kenya's President backs down on tax hikes after protests

Lukas Lottersberger
June 27, 2024

Kenyan President William Ruto has made a dramatic U-turn and withdrawn a new finance bill that sparked violent demonstrations. On Tuesday, thousands of protesters stormed the country's parliament in Nairobi over the proposed tax increases.

https://p.dw.com/p/4hZ03
Skip next section Similar stories from Kenya

Similar stories from Kenya

Berlin Präsident William Ruto Kenia im DW-Interview

Kenyan President William Ruto slams opposition

In an interview with DW, Kenya's President William Ruto condemns the opposition in Kenya for starting protests.
PoliticsMarch 28, 202305:02 min
Skip next section More on Politics from Africa

More on Politics from Africa

external

Does it help to be rude to your president? The Flip Side

Kenyan officials warned that "goons" who heckle President Ruto will be arrested. Does it help to be rude to a leader?
PoliticsMarch 25, 202403:27 min
Russian mercenaries walking with weapons in northern Mali

Wagner's presence in Africa and what it gets in return

The Wagner Group is likely to continue in Africa despite Yevgeny Prigozhin's death. What does it gain by being there?
PoliticsAugust 31, 202301:36 min
Tanzania President John Pombe Magufuli in Dar es Salaam

How will Tanzania remember John Magufuli?

John Magufuli was criticized for cracking down on opponents — but he was also a popular leader for many Tanzanians.
PoliticsMarch 25, 202102:04 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Politics from around the world

More on Politics from around the world

Vorschaubild | Mapped Out: Why some Arab states side with Israel 

Why some Arab states side with Israel

Leaders of most Arab countries condemn Israel's war in Gaza. Yet, some Arab governments have close ties to the country.
PoliticsJune 24, 202413:46 min
A representative image combining a tree, wind turbines, chimneys releasing smoke, solar panels the and the yellow EU stars

EU explained: What does the European Parliament do?

The European Parliament has 720 lawmakers. Find out what they do during their five-year term.
PoliticsJune 4, 202401:12 min
A view of the European Parliament plenary building from above, with members seated as a person speaks

Russian disinformation network targets EU elections

Efforts to counter Russian disinformation are moving into overdrive in the days before the European elections.
PoliticsJune 4, 202403:29 min
Show more