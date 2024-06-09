  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
UkraineIsrael-Hamas warBeethovenfest
Society

Colombian truckers blockade cities over diesel price hike

Felipe Abondano
September 6, 2024

Truck drivers in Colombia are blocking highways around the country's cities to protest higher fuel prices. The cost of diesel rose some 20% over the weekend, sparking blockades that have spread fast. Supplies of basic products are running short.

https://p.dw.com/p/4kM1m