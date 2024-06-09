Colombian truckers blockade cities over diesel price hike

SocietyColombian truckers blockade cities over diesel price hikeTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoSocietyFelipe Abondano09/06/2024September 6, 2024Truck drivers in Colombia are blocking highways around the country's cities to protest higher fuel prices. The cost of diesel rose some 20% over the weekend, sparking blockades that have spread fast. Supplies of basic products are running short.https://p.dw.com/p/4kM1mAdvertisement