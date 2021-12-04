Germany: Torchlit rally against COVID measures in Saxony prompts outcry

It was already dark when around 30 people drew up in front of the private home of the German state of Saxony's Health Minister Petra Köpping in the small town of Grimma on Friday evening. Some carried flaming torches in their hands, others large placards.

A group known as Free Saxons, classified as a right-wing extremist group in Germany, has claimed responsibility for the action on Twitter. They were shouting loudly and blowing whistles, were there for one reason: to stage a protest against Germany's measures to counter the COVID-19 pandemic and against compulsory vaccination, which the country may introduce in the new year.

Police said an investigation is underway to determine whether the spectacle violated regulations regarding assembly during the pandemic's fourth wave or other laws.

"When our officers arrived, the people wanted to leave," the Saxony police said later that night. "Fifteen vehicles were identified, the identities of 25 people were established and misdemeanor charges were filed."

But this will not be the end of it. The public prosecutor's office and state security are also investigating.

Saxony Health Minister Petra Köpping called attention to the abuse others have suffered for supporting vaccines

Organized intimidation attempts

The demonstrators organized the protest on the messenger service Telegram, and were quick to play down the act of intimidation as a "citizens' visit" and a "walk." But the Saxon state government labeled it "trespassing with the aim of intimidating responsible people."

Factual criticism of the coronavirus restrictions is completely legitimate, said Petra Köpping — who is a member of the center-left Social Democrats (SPD), the party which will likely head Germany's new coalition government. She described the demonstration, as "disgusting and indecent." "I am always ready to talk. But torch-lit protests in front of my house are disgusting and indecent," she said.

And the incident is not an isolated case, Köpping added. She described the phenomenon of "organized intimidation attempts by right-wing extremists and conspiracy believers" that have been seen outside doctors' offices, at vaccination centers, and hospitals.

Threats are also being made against mayors and others involved in legislation around the coronavirus pandemic, she explained.

Anti-COVID protesters like this one in Saxony-Anhalt's Halberstadt have become a common occurrence in some eastern German towns

Going too far

Nationwide, the torch-lit protest has been met with outrage.

"These are methods invented by the SA," the state of Baden-Württemberg's Green premier Winfried Kretschmann, referring to the Nazi party's paramilitary force, also known as the Brownshirts.

SPD co-leader Norbert Walter-Borjans also called what happened in front of Köpping's house "fascist-esque." He said it had nothing to do with a "concern and the desire for freedom."

And SPD Secretary-General Lars Klingbeil called for consequences. Politicians should not be threatened, he said, and "right-wing conspirators and swindlers" should not gather with torches in front of a minister's house. This crosses the boundaries of freedom of expression.

"This needs a response with the full force of the rule of law," he said. "And it calls for a response from all that is decent in this country."

Watch video 02:16 Germany imposes tougher COVID-19 rules

Clear radicalization

This is also the view of Saxony's deputy premier Wolfram Günther of the Green party, who spoke of a further breach of taboos.

"They were encouraged by the fact that COVID deniers can all too often move unhindered through Saxony's cities," he said. "COVID deniers and the right-wing extremists on their side are becoming more brazen and radicalized," Günther said he expects dealing with this issue to become a clear priority for the Interior Ministry.

It is true that anti-vaxxers, COVID deniers, conspiracy theorists, and more and more right-wing extremists have become visibly more radicalized in Germany in recent weeks.

In certain Telegram group chats, people are mobilizing ever more aggressively and calling for protest actions.

Are 'walks' protests?

Saxony, which lies in former East Germany by the Polish and Czech borders, has some of the highest infection rates and lowest vaccination rates in Germany. Public rallies are limited by law to a maximum of ten people.

But for weeks now, groups of people, some of them of manageable amounts and some of them numbering several hundred, have been marching through Saxon cities on what they describe as "walks." So far, the police have only rarely intervened. In the city of Chemnitz, the police even confirmed that walks — if the minimum social distance is observed — do not count as demonstrations.

At the forefront of the mobilization is the grouping "Free Saxony," which was founded as a party in February 2021 to "give an organizational structure to a wide variety of pro-freedom and patriotic initiatives," according to its website. The group is officially classified as far-right, and some of its founders have been active in the far-right scene for some time.

Watch video 02:28 Why are COVID case numbers so high in Germany's Saxony?

Call for revolution?

More than 91,000 users are currently registered on the Telegram channel "Free Saxony;" the population of the state is around 4 million. In this group, the rising infection numbers and the resulting tightening of measures to fight the pandemic are discussed angrily.

There is talk of revolution. The police and military are called upon to join the COVID protests. Police officers who enforce the COVID measures are referred to in the group as "CoStaPo," short for "Corona State Police," a play on "Gestapo," the abbreviation for the Nazi Secret State Police.

For some time now, the "Free Saxons" have been campaigning against Saxony's Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer of center-right Christian Democrats, who is referred to in the Telegram channel either as a despot or a dictator.

Under a post accusing him of preparing to announce a tough lockdown, several users made death threats.

"Arrest Kretschmer immediately! Reinstate death penalty in Germany!" one writes, while another comment contains only the word "Gallows."

Regulation of messenger services

In a recent TV talk show, Michael Kretschmer spoke of malicious propaganda, hatred, and incitement, and called on Marco Buschmann, the likely future federal justice minister of the neoliberal Free Democrats, to take up the cause and take legal action against it.

"We have to do something about it, it can't be done like this," he said.

But Buschmann rebuffed the call, saying there were more urgent things to do now, most importantly the further implementation of the vaccination campaign.

But other politicians are also calling for regulation. From February 2022, social network providers will have to report illegal content to the German Federal Criminal Police Office — but messenger services are exempt. This is a loophole that cannot remain in place, the interior ministers of the federal and state governments demanded last week.

They say it is imperative that allowances be made here.

This is an expanded article that was first published on December 4.

