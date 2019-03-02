 Germany to prioritize government aircraft for well-known ministers | News | DW | 08.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Germany to prioritize government aircraft for well-known ministers

You might be seeing more of Germany's relatively lesser-known internationally ministers on your next long-haul flight. The head of the Development Ministry isn't too happy about losing his access to the government fleet.

Angela Merkel deboarding a government aircraft (picture alliance/dpa/R.Jensen)

Fewer German Cabinet ministers will have the opportunity to travel on one of the government's official "White Fleet" aircraft, a German magazine reported Friday.

The Defense Ministry plans to reserve the airplanes for the chancellor, vice-chancellor, president, interior minister and foreign minister, according to a document seen by Der Spiegel.

The document also proposes making a second aircraft and replacement crew available for any of Chancellor Angela Merkel or President Frank-Walter Steinmeier's flights.

Read more: Germany to replace aging fleet of beleaguered government planes

Due to their lower priority, other ministers in Merkel's Cabinet will often need to travel on commercial aircraft, according to the document.

The move is a response to a string of embarrassing aircraft breakdowns in recent months that left Merkel and several other ministers stranded.

  • German Chancellor Angela Merkel's plane at Cologne/Bonn airport (picture-alliance/dpa/O. Berg)

    Grounded: Problems with Germany's government planes

    Late to G20 summit

    While en route to a G20 summit in Buenos Aires in November, the A340-300 "Konrad Adenauer" carrying German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz had to make an unexpected landing at the Cologne/Bonn Airport. Merkel showed up late to the conference in the Argentinian capital.

  • German Finace Minister Olaf Scholz at the IMF conference in Bali, Indonesia (Imago/photothek)

    Grounded: Problems with Germany's government planes

    Rodents? You're kidding right?

    It was the second consecutive month in which the "Konrad Adenauer" needed to be grounded. The A340 also left Scholz stranded in Indonesia following a meeting of the International Monetary Fund in October after rodents gnawed through electric cables.

  • Frank-Walter Steinmeier exiting the Theodor Heuss Airbus (picture-alliance/dpa/B. von Jutrczenka)

    Grounded: Problems with Germany's government planes

    Trouble in Africa

    The "Konrad Adenauer" isn't the only Airbus belonging to the German government that has experienced problems. The A340 "Theodor Heuss" jet carrying German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier experienced technical problems during his trip to several countries in Africa.

  • Frank-Walter Steimeier enters the Konrad Adenauer Airbus in Berlin (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Carstensen)

    Grounded: Problems with Germany's government planes

    Tell them I'll be late

    Steinmeier also had his fair share of woes with the "Konrad Adenauer" jet. The German president's trip to Belarus in June was delayed due to problems with the plane's hydraulic system.

  • German Development Minister Gerd Mueller CSU with a gentleman of the ground personnel at Kamuzu International Airport (imago/U. Grabowsky)

    Grounded: Problems with Germany's government planes

    Pressure starts to tell

    German Development Minister Gerd Müller's schedule was thrown into chaos when he was forced to cancel a visit to Namibia — because of plane trouble. Müller was scheduled to depart Malawi when his Bombardier Global 5000 was unable to take off due to a defective pressure valve. He was eventually able to continue on to Zambia on a commercial flight.

  • German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his delegation awaiting plane repairs in Ethiopia (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Pedersen)

    Grounded: Problems with Germany's government planes

    I hear it's snowing at home

    German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier was grounded in Ethiopia yet again when the "Theodore Heuss" was unable to embark on its return flight due to an air pressure problem. The delay would seem to put Steinmeier ahead of Olaf Scholz for the title of German official most often stranded due to technical problems.

  • Bundesaußenminister Heiko Maas in einem Airbus A 340 (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Hirschberger)

    Grounded: Problems with Germany's government planes

    Foreign minister stranded in Mali

    On February 28, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas was forced to stay overnight in the capital of Mali, Bamako, after his government plane had a mechanical problem. Maas strugged off the delay, saying he had traveled all over the world without a problem.

    Author: Davis VanOpdorp


In February, Maas got stuck in Mali when technical problems affected his government Airbus A319. Merkel showed up late to a G20 meeting in Argentina in November after her A340-300 was forced to make an unexpected landing in western Germany shortly after it took off from Berlin.

Read more: Man finds himself sitting next to Germany's Angela Merkel on flight to G20

But not everyone in the Cabinet is happy with the Defense Ministry's plans.

"In order to fulfill my obligations in approximately 80 partner countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America, it is quite difficult, and in some cases not even possible, to fly on commercial aircraft," International Development Minister Gerd Müller told Der Spiegel.

Read more: German Minister Gerd Müller stranded in Zambia after plane breaks down

Müller said he had to limit a recent South America trip to Mexico because he traveled on a commercial flight. The minister had also planned to visit Brazil, Haiti, Colombia and Ecuador during the trip.

The Defense Ministry also plans to tackle repeated breakdowns by buying three new Airbus A350s to replace the existing fleet of long-distance Airbus aircraft.

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Germany to replace aging fleet of beleaguered government planes

The Ministry of Defense has announced it plans to order one plane this year and two more in the near future. The current fleet has been plagued with technical problems, stranding government officials at home and abroad. (01.02.2019)  

German Minister Gerd Müller stranded in Zambia after plane breaks down

Development Minister Müller has been forced to cancel a trip to Namibia and delay his return to Germany. He is the latest in a growing list of high-level German politicians grounded by plane trouble. (09.01.2019)  

Man finds himself sitting next to Germany's Angela Merkel on flight to G20

A man who sat next to Angela Merkel on a commercial flight has shared his impressions of the German chancellor. Merkel was forced to take an Iberia Airlines flight after her government plane had problems. (01.12.2018)  

Angela Merkel to miss start of G20 summit after plane's technical difficulties

A plane carrying the German chancellor had to turn around and land in Cologne after only an hour in the air due to a technical difficulty. She is now on her way to Buenos Aires on a commercial flight. (30.11.2018)  

Grounded: Problems with Germany's government planes

Germany's government Airbus planes have experienced several issues over the past few months. The latest difficulty prevented Chancellor Angela Merkel from showing up on time for the G20 summit in Argentina. (30.11.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Related content

Deutschland Demonstration von Schülern für den Klimaschutz in Berlin

Germany's Angela Merkel backs student 'Friday for Future' climate protests 02.03.2019

German Chancellor Merkel has praised protests by school pupils urging more action on climate change. But she said they would have to be patient about Germany's phaseout of coal-fired energy.

Symbolbild | Deutschland | Militär

Germany's Angela Merkel makes arms export pact with France 18.02.2019

Germany is prepared to compromise its arms export guidelines to facilitate joint defense projects with France, according to an internal government document. France wants to continue selling weapons to Saudi Arabia.

Deutschland Köln Friedensmarsch von Muslimen gegen islamistischen Terror

A Muslim as German chancellor? CDU leader slammed for saying 'why not' 07.03.2019

The party of Chancellor Angela Merkel has been roiled by a debate about whether a Muslim could lead the CDU and one day become chancellor. One lawmaker couldn't believe anyone would even suggest such a thing.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  