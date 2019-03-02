Germany to prioritize government aircraft for well-known ministers

Fewer German Cabinet ministers will have the opportunity to travel on one of the government's official "White Fleet" aircraft, a German magazine reported Friday.

The Defense Ministry plans to reserve the airplanes for the chancellor, vice-chancellor, president, interior minister and foreign minister, according to a document seen by Der Spiegel.

The document also proposes making a second aircraft and replacement crew available for any of Chancellor Angela Merkel or President Frank-Walter Steinmeier's flights.

Read more: Germany to replace aging fleet of beleaguered government planes

Due to their lower priority, other ministers in Merkel's Cabinet will often need to travel on commercial aircraft, according to the document.

The move is a response to a string of embarrassing aircraft breakdowns in recent months that left Merkel and several other ministers stranded.

Grounded: Problems with Germany's government planes Late to G20 summit While en route to a G20 summit in Buenos Aires in November, the A340-300 "Konrad Adenauer" carrying German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz had to make an unexpected landing at the Cologne/Bonn Airport. Merkel showed up late to the conference in the Argentinian capital.

Grounded: Problems with Germany's government planes Rodents? You're kidding right? It was the second consecutive month in which the "Konrad Adenauer" needed to be grounded. The A340 also left Scholz stranded in Indonesia following a meeting of the International Monetary Fund in October after rodents gnawed through electric cables.

Grounded: Problems with Germany's government planes Trouble in Africa The "Konrad Adenauer" isn't the only Airbus belonging to the German government that has experienced problems. The A340 "Theodor Heuss" jet carrying German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier experienced technical problems during his trip to several countries in Africa.

Grounded: Problems with Germany's government planes Tell them I'll be late Steinmeier also had his fair share of woes with the "Konrad Adenauer" jet. The German president's trip to Belarus in June was delayed due to problems with the plane's hydraulic system.

Grounded: Problems with Germany's government planes Pressure starts to tell German Development Minister Gerd Müller's schedule was thrown into chaos when he was forced to cancel a visit to Namibia — because of plane trouble. Müller was scheduled to depart Malawi when his Bombardier Global 5000 was unable to take off due to a defective pressure valve. He was eventually able to continue on to Zambia on a commercial flight.

Grounded: Problems with Germany's government planes I hear it's snowing at home German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier was grounded in Ethiopia yet again when the "Theodore Heuss" was unable to embark on its return flight due to an air pressure problem. The delay would seem to put Steinmeier ahead of Olaf Scholz for the title of German official most often stranded due to technical problems.

Grounded: Problems with Germany's government planes Foreign minister stranded in Mali On February 28, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas was forced to stay overnight in the capital of Mali, Bamako, after his government plane had a mechanical problem. Maas strugged off the delay, saying he had traveled all over the world without a problem. Author: Davis VanOpdorp



In February, Maas got stuck in Mali when technical problems affected his government Airbus A319. Merkel showed up late to a G20 meeting in Argentina in November after her A340-300 was forced to make an unexpected landing in western Germany shortly after it took off from Berlin.

Read more: Man finds himself sitting next to Germany's Angela Merkel on flight to G20

But not everyone in the Cabinet is happy with the Defense Ministry's plans.

"In order to fulfill my obligations in approximately 80 partner countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America, it is quite difficult, and in some cases not even possible, to fly on commercial aircraft," International Development Minister Gerd Müller told Der Spiegel.

Read more: German Minister Gerd Müller stranded in Zambia after plane breaks down

Müller said he had to limit a recent South America trip to Mexico because he traveled on a commercial flight. The minister had also planned to visit Brazil, Haiti, Colombia and Ecuador during the trip.

The Defense Ministry also plans to tackle repeated breakdowns by buying three new Airbus A350s to replace the existing fleet of long-distance Airbus aircraft.

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.