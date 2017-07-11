 Germany to implement supply chain law against exploitation | Germany| News and in-depth reporting from Berlin and beyond | DW | 03.03.2021

Germany

Germany to implement supply chain law against exploitation

Few German companies are ensuring basic labor and human rights standards are respected in the supply chain. Germany will now introduce a law obliging companies to take responsibility.

Young cocoa plantation worker opening a pod in Guezon, Ivory Coast

German companies will be held responsible if their suppliers employ child labor or pollute the environment

Germany on Wednesday took a step towards forcing companies to take responsibility for any labor or environmental abuses in their global supply chain. A new law (Lieferkettengesetz in German) allows for hefty fines starting at several hundred thousand euros if their contractors abroad are found to breach human rights or environmental rules. The fines go up to two percent of the company's annual revenues if they exceed 400 million euros ($484 million). 

The companies are held responsible for every step of the way: from the raw materials to the finished product. 

"This law protects workers from exploitation across sprawling supply chains and protects human rights across the world," Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday, adding "In future, it will be clear that 'Made in Germany' also means respect for human rights." 

The SPD-run development and labor ministries initially wanted the law to also target smaller companies, but backed down in the face of strong opposition from the CDU-led economy ministry and industry voices.

 

Responsibility for the entire product

A typical bar of chocolate costs a mere €0.80 ($0.91) at a German supermarket. Many of these sweets, however, are produced using child labor. Two decades ago, the University of Chicago launched a research project looking into how many child laborers are employed on the West African cocoa plantationsin Ivory Coast and Ghana. According to the scholars' latest report, 2.26 million children are currently toiling away in the industry — a tragic new record.

"The problem is that industrialized nations externalize, meaning we outsource production to developing countries and thereby undermine the production standards we apply in our wealthy societies," says Germany's Minister of Economic Cooperation and Development, Gerd Müller. Social and environmental standards which are widely accepted in Germany, he says, are violated in this way. "We accept and cement the exploitation of other human beings and nature in developing countries," he says.

Watch video 02:26

Two sisters change the chocolate market in Ghana

Ineffective voluntary commitments

Unfortunately, this grim division of labor has existed for many decades. There have been numerous political efforts to change this reality. Some companies based in developed countries, too, have attempted to ensure basic labor, environmental and social standards are met during the production process abroad. 

For fair supply chains: German Development Minister Gerd Müller (CSU, left) and Federal Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD)

In 2018, Germany's governing coalition — comprising the Christian Democrats (CDU), Christian Social Union (CSU) and Social Democrats (SPD) — agreed that a law to this end would be passed unless companies' voluntary commitments proved effective.

Now, companies could be excluded from public procurement processes in case of violations, and experts have pointed out wider implications, at a time when forced labor by Uighurs in China is a topic of heated debate.

Some businesses support the law

Over 60 companies had expressed support for the proposed law, among them coffee roaster Tchibo, food manufacturers Rewe and Nestlé, and chocolate manufacturer Alfred Ritter. Pro-business associations, meanwhile, rejected proposals. They say companies are already under significant pressure due to the coronavirus pandemic. Foreign trade association BGA, for example, criticizes that "the introduction of a due diligence law would bring us to breaking point and further postpone economy recovery."

"It is assumed that companies have more power than Chancellor Merkel's government when it comes to pushing for human rights," says Steffen Kampeter, who heads Germany's employers' association. In his view, the bill expects too much of companies. He, along with many other business representatives, takes issue with the fact that companies are supposed to be held liable if human rights standards are breached along the supply chain.

Watch video 08:54

Work Places - Child labor for makeup

Labor Minister Hubertus Heil, however, disagrees. He argues German companies will only be held accountable for foreseeable and thus preventable violations."If you make profits globally, you should also take responsibility for global human rights," he said on Wednesday.


A skeptic of the proposed supply chain law: Germany's Minister of Economic Affairs, Peter Altmaier

Should the EU act?

German environmental and human rights groups, who have long campaigned for the law, accused Merkel's government of "watering down" the initial proposal. 

Industry groups had been calling for a European approach.

Armin Paasch of the Catholic aid agency Misereor says this is exactly the problem. "Moves to shift this debate to the EU level have been aimed at postponing the law for years on end," says Paasch. 

The hard-fought compromise between conservatives and social democrats of Germany's ruling coalition, the law still must be approved by parliament later this year. 

  • Modern slavery. Men toiling in a mine

    Modern-day slavery

    Illegal workforce

    Despite the fact that slavery is prohibited worldwide, modern forms of the sinister practice persist. More than 40 million people still toil in debt bondage in Asia, forced labor in the Gulf states, or as child workers in agriculture in Africa or Latin America.

  • Human trafficking is big business

    Modern-day slavery

    Sold, threatened, exploited

    Human trafficking is big business, according to the UN Office on Drugs and Crime. Sectors such as construction or mining exploit almost exclusively men, while victims of forced prostitution and exploitation in private households tend to be women. But something they all have in common: they are coerced into working through threats, the use of violence, or fraud. Most cases go unreported.

  • Child labor on Lake Volta, Ghana

    Modern-day slavery

    When children are enslaved

    Because of poverty parents may sell their children as labor. That's often the case in Lake Volta, Ghana, where children are forced to work for fishermen. Parents are told their children will get to do an apprenticeship. But in reality, they're kept as slaves in appalling conditions. According to the International Labour Organization (ILO) there are around 10 million child slaves worldwide.

  • An African child bride

    Modern-day slavery

    Child brides

    One in five girls is wed before she turns 18, according to the UN Children's Fund UNICEF. Not all of these marriages are forced arrangements. But every year millions of underage girls are forced into marriage before the age of 15. In many cases they're taken out of school and essentially live as unpaid laborers in their spouse's home. Many report physical and sexual abuse in the marriage.

  • Modern slavery as a house slave

    Modern-day slavery

    Locked up

    All over the world, girls are exploited as house slaves — by their own family or by strangers. Poverty-stricken families may be promised that their children will get the chance to go to school. But once they're taken, these girls are locked inside the house and forced to work 12-14 hours a day. Many also suffer sexual abuse. The number of unreported cases is high — even in industrialized nations.

  • Millions held in debt bondage. Here a worker in a brick factory

    Modern-day slavery

    Millions held in debt bondage

    Under this form of slavery, victims are forced to work to pay off a debt. Often the debts continue to pile up, even if the whole family toils for 10 hours a day at the brickworks, or in their owner's quarries, fields or mines. Often the debts are also inherited by children. The ILO estimates there are around 30 million people working as debt slaves, most of them in India and Pakistan.

  • Illegal migrants are especially vulnerable to exploitation, regardless of where in the world they are

    Modern-day slavery

    Nowhere to turn

    Illegal migrants are especially vulnerable to exploitation, regardless of where in the world they are. They often have nowhere to claim rights, usually cannot speak the local language, and don't know where they can turn for help. It's not clear how many illegal migrants work in agriculture in Europe alone. But many live in abysmal conditions as they slave away for well below the minimum wage.

  • Born into slavery in Mauritania

    Modern-day slavery

    Born into slavery

    The descendants of African slaves in Mauritania are called "Haratin." Although slavery is officially banned in the northwestern African country, people are still inherited or sold as property there. An estimated 600,000 women, men and children in Mauritania are currently exploited as domestic workers or in the agriculture sector. That's one-fifth of the population.

    Author: Helle Jeppesen, Natalie Muller


 

