Germany takes control of Rosneft subsidiary

The German government has taken the German subsidiary of Russian oil giant Rosneft under state control, putting it into the trusteeship of the Federal Network Agency regulator.

Rosneft Deutschland accounts for about 12% of Germany's oil processing capacity and is one of the largest oil processing companies in the country, the Economy Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Economy Minister Robert Habeck and Brandenburg's state premier will unveil details of the Rosneft Deutschland package at 1.30 p.m. (1130 GMT).

The government's move to put Rosneft Deutschland into trusteeship follows a similar move by Berlin with SEFE, formerly known as Gazprom Germania, which came under trusteeship after the Russian company Gazprom ditched it in April.

tj/rt (dpa, Reuters, AFP)