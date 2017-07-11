 Germany to protect Gazprom Germania from insolvency with up to €10 billion loan | News | DW | 14.06.2022

News

Germany to protect Gazprom Germania from insolvency with up to €10 billion loan

The German subsidiary of the Russian gas giant was placed into temporary administration in April.

Gazprom Germania headquarters in Berlin

The gas company will reportedly be given the new name Securing Energy for Europe GmbH

The German government said on Tuesday that it will place Gazprom Germania into long-term administration and provide it with a loan of up to €10 billion ($10.4 billion) to stop the company from going insolvent.

The subsidiary of the Russian gas giant Gazprom was taken under temporary administration following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

A government spokesperson told Reuters news agency that the company will be renamed Securing Energy for Europe GmbH.

"With this approach, the German government can maintain control over this part of criticial energy infrastructure and prevent threats to energy security," the government said in a statement.

More to come…

ab/wd (Reuters, dpa)

