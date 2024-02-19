Germany seeks new EU sanctions on Russia over Navalny death

Alexei Navalny's widow addressed an EU foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels, as Germany called for new sanctions targeting those responsible for the Russian opposition leader's death.

Germany is pressing for more European Union sanctions against Russia, German top diplomat Annalena Baerbock said Monday ahead of an EU foreign ministers' meeting due to be attended by the widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Navalny fell unconscious and died on Friday after a walk at the "Polar Wolf" penal colony in Kharp, about 1,900 kilometers (1,200 miles) northeast of Moscow, Russia's prison service said.

Germany calls for sanctions, summons Russian ambassador

Baerbock said Germany would propose new sanctions against Moscow, expressing hope that they would be approved soon by the 27-nation bloc.

"We have seen the brutal force with which the Russian president represses his own citizens who take to the streets to demonstrate for freedom or write about it in newspapers," Baerbock said. "We will propose new sanctions in light of the death of Alexei Navalny."

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell also backed imposing more sanctions.

"[EU] member states will propose sanctions for sure against those responsible," he said. "The great responsible is (Russian President Vladimir) Putin himself."

The ministers were already scheduled to discuss the EU's 13th package of sanctions against Russia since its February 2022 Ukraine invasion. Hungary has yet to back the new sanctions.

Germany's Foreign Ministry also announced that the Russian ambassador in Berlin had been summoned over Navalny's death. A ministry spokesperson said in a press conference that a meeting with the Russian ambassador was to take place on Monday.

"Germany expressly demands the release of all those imprisoned in Russia for political reasons," the spokesperson said, adding, "It is shocking that people are being arrested in Russia for laying flowers in honor of Alexei Navalny's death."

EU's Borrell vows Putin 'will be held accountable'

Navalny's widow, Yulia Navalnaya, addressed the EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels on Monday.

"We expressed the EU's deepest condolences to Yulia Navalnaya," Borrell said in a social media post following her appearance. "Vladimir Putin and his regime will be held accountable for the death of Alexei Navalny."

Navalny's widow drew a standing ovation from the room, as she called on the EU to do more to target the Russian president's inner circle. She also warned against striking any deals with the Russian leaders.

"As Yulia said, Putin is not Russia. Russia is not Putin," Borrell added. "We will continue our support to Russia’s civil society and independent media."

Yulia addressed the EU foreign ministers in Brussels Image: Yves Herman/AP/picture alliance

Navalny's wife says Putin 'killed' her husband

In a video posted ahead of the foreign ministers' meeting, Navalnaya accused Russian President Putin of killing her husband.

"Three days ago, Vladimir Putin killed my husband, Alexei Navalny," she said in a video message released on Monday, ahead of her attendance of the EU foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels.

She accused the Russian authorities of hiding Navalny's body, which his family and lawyers have yet to gain access to.

Navalnaya said she believes her husband was killed with Novichok nerve agent, and said Russian authorities were holding his body until traces of the agent dissappear.

She did not provide evidence, but said that "we know exactly why Putin killed Alexei three days ago ...We will tell you about it soon. We will definitely find out who exactly carried out this crime and how exactly. We will name the names and show the faces."

In 2020, Navalny was hospitalized in Germany after falling unconscious and being airlifted out of Russia. German doctors said there was "unquivocal proof" that Navalny had been poisoned with the Soviet-era nerve Novichok nerve agent.

Navalny recovered in a Berlin hospital, and returned voluntarily to Russia in January 2021 where he was arrested upon arrival.

In her video statement Monday, Navalnaya vowed to continue on the path her husband had followed.

"I will continue to fight for the freedom of our country," she said. "I want to live in a free Russia, I want to build a free Russia."

The Kremlin has denied involvement in Navalny's death and has dismissed claims that Putin was responsible.

