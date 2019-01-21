Germany seeks 'new cooperation' with US

Germany's foreign minister has described the trans-Atlantic relationship as pivotal, saying: "We cannot do without the US." He is on a mission to revive relations as Washington continues to distance itself from allies.
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Wednesday said he is seeking "new cooperation" as he heads to the US in a bid to revive the trans-Atlantic relationship.
"We cannot do without the US," Maas said prior to departing. "We therefore want to strengthen our partnership and, where necessary, reposition it."
Maas is scheduled to meet with his opposite number Mike Pompeo and discuss a range of topics, including the fight against the "Islamic State" (IS) militant group, the conflict in Afghanistan and the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty.
US President Donald Trump has pledged to withdraw the US from Syria and significantly decrease troops in Afghanistan, moves that Berlin has criticized as premature.
'Disarming'
On the INF, the White House has threatened to withdraw from the Soviet-era treaty, which was pivotal for nuclear disarmament towards the end of the Cold War. But Washington has hit out at Moscow for allegedly violating the treaty with its Iskander-M 9M729 nuclear-capable missiles.
Before his departure, Foreign Minister Maas called on Moscow to "verifiably rid itself of the prohibited cruise missile. It remains important for us to coordinate closely within NATO — that also applies to a possible future without the INF."
"I have spoken to my Russian colleague about it and told him we're banking on Russia correcting its violations of the treaty and disarming its cruise missiles so that the INF treaty still has a chance," Maas added.
Read more: Opinion: Europe caught in a dangerous nuclear trap
Trans-Atlantic problems
Germany's relations with the US have taken a notable downturn under Trump. The US president has described German trade policy as "very bad" and called on Berlin to spend more on defense to meet NATO's non-binding targets.
In October, Trump took things further when talking about trade policy, saying "nobody treats us much worse than the European Union."
"The European Union was formed in order to take advantage of us on trade, and that's what they've done," Trump said in a televised interview. The EU was in fact formed, with US assistance and encouragement, in a bid to prevent a repeat of the first and second World Wars, partly by fostering such deep trade ties between members as to render future wars pointless.
In January, DW broke the news that without warning, the US State Department had downgraded the EU delegation's diplomatic status from member state to international organization, triggering fury from European officials and US lawmakers alike.
Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
ls/msh (dpa, AFP, AP)
For the EU, Donald Trump's election proved a steep learning curve, and the damage caused by the US president will be difficult to repair. But Trump's tenure has also done Europe some good, writes DW's Max Hofmann. (20.01.2019)
The comments targeting the trans-Atlantic relationship come as US-EU trade negotiations are in an early stage. In July, the two sides agreed to de-escalate a brewing trade fight. (15.10.2018)
The Trump administration has downgraded the diplomatic status of the European Union's delegation to the United States, an EU official has confirmed to DW. The demotion happened at the end of last year without notice. (08.01.2019)
The US Congress has been sent an open letter by EU parliamentarians fuming over the sidelining of the EU's mission in Washington. The MEPs again accuse President Donald Trump of eroding trans-Atlantic relations. (09.01.2019)
NATO has called on Russia to shed light on a new missile system that the US and other allies claim violates the accord. President Trump has vowed to pull out of the 1987 treaty over alleged noncompliance by Russia. (01.11.2018)
From Berlin to Washington, Germany's role in the trans-Atlantic alliance has taken center stage. But what does Germany actually do for NATO? DW examines its strategic role amid a spat prompted by US President Trump. (09.03.2018)
The treaty banning intermediate- and shorter-range missiles is beyond saving. The Cold War is back with a vengeance, and for Europe it's even colder and more dangerous than 30 years ago, writes Christian F. Trippe. (20.01.2019)
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that if the US quits the treaty and begins building mid-range nuclear missiles, Russia would do the same. The Kremlin dismissed US claims that Russia is violating the INF treaty. (05.12.2018)
As the US is poised to pull out of the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty, DW takes a closer look at the nuclear arms control agreement and its significance. (22.10.2018)
Germany could end its military mission in Afghanistan if the US pulls out its troops, a former Bundeswehr chief has said. German politicians say Donald Trump's policy of military retreat represents a "massive rupture." (28.12.2018)
The White House announced the move on Wednesday after President Trump tweeted that the US had defeated IS. He had been looking for a way out of Syria for a while; Turkey seems to have given him a good reason. (19.12.2018)
US media have reported that President Donald Trump is planning to withdraw half of American troops from Afghanistan. Analysts say the move would give the upper hand to the Taliban and their ostensible backer, Pakistan. (21.12.2018)