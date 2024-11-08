Germany: Scholz urges calm debate on election date

Skip next section Scholz: European colleagues 'know that it's not getting easier' in coalition

11/08/2024 November 8, 2024 Scholz: European colleagues 'know that it's not getting easier' in coalition

Asked by reporters if he could go into more detail on exact dates, Scholz referred to the various aspects of setting up an early vote in Germany, such as giving candidates and parties the chance to register and campaign, and allowing election officials to prepare. He said this process rightly involved multiple stakeholders including himself as chancellor.

"But what's best is that you do it together," he said. "And that's why I named the questions about which this resolves, the things that we still want to decide."

"I believe that it can be done if we are all of good intentions," he said, and without going into specifics said he expected to find a "good solution" in cooperation "soon" and "quickly."

Asked how fellow European leaders in Budapest had reacted to the news, Scholz said:

"Many of them patted me on the shoulder, very many of them are also experienced in the questions of coalition government they know that it's not getting easier but rather much more difficult, not just in Germany but in other countries too."

Some had known for decades, he said, and others were just learning.

Without naming names, but surely referring to neighboring Austria, he noted how one country's political leaders were looking to build a three-party coalition, and were now "looking at me and asking if that can work."

As a result, he said he sensed a mood of "collegial solidarity" at the meeting in Hungary.