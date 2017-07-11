 Germany repatriates women and children with links to IS | News | DW | 06.10.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Germany repatriates women and children with links to IS

Eight women with ties to the Islamic State have been brought back to Germany and held in custody. More than 20 children have also returned, but it is "the mothers who will have to answer for their acts," Heiko Maas said.

Germany's Foreign Minister Heiko Maas pictured at the 76th UN General Assembly

Germany's Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said the repatriated women with links to the so-called Islamic State will have to 'answer for their acts'

Germany's Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said late Wednesday that eight women who had joined the so-called Islamic State terror group have been repatriated from Syria.

Twenty-three children had also been brought back to Germany.

Maas said: "The children are not responsible for their situation... the mothers will have to answer for their acts."

Authorities will investigate repatriated women

The aircraft carrying the women and children landed at Frankfurt International Airport late Wednesday night.

Before returning to Germany they had been held at a detention camp in Roj in northeastern Syria.

Upon arrival the women were taken into custody and are under criminal investigation.

Germany had arranged the repatriation along with Denmark, which received three women and 14 children as part of the mission, according to Maas.

Watch video 02:02

Suspected 'Islamic State' leader in Germany faces verdict

kb/jsi (AFP, dpa)

Advertisement