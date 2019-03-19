'Islamic State' defeated in Syria: US-backed Syrian forces

US-backed Kurdish forces say they have liberated the last enclave held by "Islamic State" militants in eastern Syria. It's being hailed "a historic moment."
The US-allied Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on Saturday declared victory against the "Islamic State" (IS), saying they had flushed the jihadists from their last remaining stronghold in the eastern Syrian village of Baghouz.
The announcement marks the end of the terror group's self-proclaimed caliphate, which at its height in 2014 covered large swathes of Syria and Iraq.
The battle for Baghouz
SDF spokesman Mustafa Bali announced the victory on Twitter:
IS 'ideology still exists'
The SDF's head of foreign relations, Abdel Kareem Umer, told German news agency DPA it was a "historic moment," but warned it did not mean the end of terrorism or IS.
"We ended Daesh militarily, we ended their state," he said. "But Daesh still has sleeper cells and their ideology still exists in the areas they ruled for years."
Syria and Kurdish affairs analyst Mutlu Civiroglu said there were reports of ongoing airstrikes and clashes in Baghouz, despite the claim of "100 percent territorial defeat."
More to follow...
