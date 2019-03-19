 ′Islamic State′ defeated in Syria: US-backed Syrian forces | News | DW | 23.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

'Islamic State' defeated in Syria: US-backed Syrian forces

US-backed Kurdish forces say they have liberated the last enclave held by "Islamic State" militants in eastern Syria. It's being hailed "a historic moment."

Syrian soldiers in Baghouz

The US-allied Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on Saturday declared victory against the "Islamic State" (IS), saying they had flushed the jihadists from their last remaining stronghold in the eastern Syrian village of Baghouz.

The announcement marks the end of the terror group's self-proclaimed caliphate, which at its height in 2014 covered large swathes of Syria and Iraq.

Read more'Islamic State' loses significant camp in final holdout territory Baghouz

The battle for Baghouz

SDF spokesman Mustafa Bali announced the victory on Twitter:

  • "Baghouz has been liberated. The military victory against Daesh has been accomplished," he said, referring to IS by its acronym in Arabic.  
  • The SDF declares "total elimination" of the so-called caliphate and "100 percent territorial defeat of ISIS."
  • "On this unique day, we commemorate thousands of martyrs whose efforts made the victory possible."

Read moreOpinion: 'Islamic State' may fall, but will not vanish

Watch video 02:04

IS family members: Many have no home to return to

IS 'ideology still exists'

The SDF's head of foreign relations, Abdel Kareem Umer, told German news agency DPA it was a "historic moment," but warned it did not mean the end of terrorism or IS.

"We ended Daesh militarily, we ended their state," he said. "But Daesh still has sleeper cells and their ideology still exists in the areas they ruled for years."

Syria and Kurdish affairs analyst Mutlu Civiroglu said there were reports of ongoing airstrikes and clashes in Baghouz, despite the claim of "100 percent territorial defeat."

Read moreAs IS crumbles, Syrian Kurds want Germany to take back foreign fighters

More to follow... 

nm/jlw (AFP, Reuters, AP)

 

DW recommends

US-backed Syrian fighters resume offensive on IS in Baghouz

The last site held by "Islamic State" in Syria is being hit by warplanes and missiles. A few hundred fighters are holed up in Baghouz, but thousands of their followers have fled to overcrowded displacement camps. (11.03.2019)  

'Islamic State' loses significant camp in final holdout territory Baghouz

US-backed Syrian forces said the "Islamic State" would be defeated "very soon" after the they captured a camp in Baghouz, the militants' last populated territory in Syria. But they warned "the battles are not yet over." (19.03.2019)  

Hundreds of IS fighters surrender in Syria's Baghouz: SDF

The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have said 32 jihadis were killed in the latest clashes in eastern Syria. Die-hard IS fighters have resorted to suicide bombings in a last-ditch attempt to avoid total defeat. (16.03.2019)  

Opinion: 'Islamic State' may fall, but will not vanish

The "Islamic State" has now almost lost all the territory it once controlled. But assuming this development means the scourge of jihadism will end is premature, writes guest contributor Rainer Hermann. (17.03.2019)  

As IS crumbles, Syrian Kurds want Germany to take back foreign fighters

German IS fighters, along with their wives and children, are in the custody of Syrian Kurdish authorities. The end of the IS "caliphate" and US plans to withdraw from Syria have made dealing with these detainees urgent. (05.02.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

IS family members: Many have no home to return to  

Related content

Syrien - Im belagerten Dorf Baghouz steigt Rauch auf

'Islamic State' loses significant camp in final holdout territory Baghouz 19.03.2019

US-backed Syrian forces said the "Islamic State" would be defeated "very soon" after the they captured a camp in Baghouz, the militants' last populated territory in Syria. But they warned "the battles are not yet over."

Syrien Angriff auf IS Stellungen in Baghouz

Hundreds of IS fighters surrender in Syria's Baghouz: SDF 16.03.2019

The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have said 32 jihadis were killed in the latest clashes in eastern Syria. Die-hard IS fighters have resorted to suicide bombings in a last-ditch attempt to avoid total defeat.

Syrien Baghus l Kurden starten finale Offensive gegen IS

Syria: 3,000 'Islamic State' members surrender to US-backed forces 13.03.2019

The extremists once controlled large parts of Syria and Iraq, but now thousands of them have handed themselves in. Kurdish-led units reported some IS fighters were continuing to resist.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  