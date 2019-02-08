 Syria′s SDF launches endgame battle against ′Islamic State′ | News | DW | 10.02.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Syria's SDF launches endgame battle against 'Islamic State'

The Kurdish-led forces have described the operation as the "decisive battle" to defeat the militant group in Syria. With a looming US withdrawal, pressure is on to uproot IS in its remaining enclave.

A SDF soldier holds an assault rifle

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on Saturday said it had begun the "decisive battle" targeting the last remnants of the "Islamic State" militant group in eastern Syria.

"After saving more than 20,000 civilians from IS-held area and ensuring their safety in nearby camps, the SDF started to move on to the last village remaining under the jihadists' control," SDF spokesman Mustafa Bali said in a tweet.

The SDF said it had waited nearly two weeks to allow thousands of civilians to flee the area. But the Kurdish-led alliance of anti-IS fighters noted that there could be hundreds more trapped inside the militant group's enclave.

Read more: As 'Islamic State' crumbles, Syrian Kurds want Germany to take back foreign fighters 

Breaking the caliphate

Since IS rose to prominence in 2014 following a blitzkrieg campaign across Iraq and Syria that culminated in its leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, declaring a "caliphate," regional forces and global powers have attempted to uproot the militant group.

In 2017, US-backed forces in Iraq and Syria seized on a series of victories against IS to regain control of Iraq's Mosul and Syria's Raqqa, the latter considered the militant group's de facto capital. Since then, ongoing efforts — including those by Syrian regime forces and the Russian military — have significantly reduced IS' capabilities.

On Friday, Major General Christopher Ghika, deputy commander for the anti-IS coalition, said the militant group's remaining territory amounted to "less than one percent of the original caliphate."

Read more: With 'Islamic State' in tatters, al-Qaida renews call for jihad

  • Militants in Raqqa

    What is the 'Islamic State'?

    Where did it come from?

    The "Islamic State" (IS) — also known as ISIL, ISIS and Daesh — is an al-Qaida splinter group with a militant Sunni Islamist ideology. It emerged in the aftermath of the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003 and is led by Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Their goal is to create a worldwide "caliphate." It gained worldwide notoriety in 2014 after a blitzkrieg military campaign that resulted in the capture of Mosul.

  • Map showing areas controlled by various armed groups in Iraq and Syria

    What is the 'Islamic State'?

    Where does it operate?

    IS is believed to be operational in more than a dozen countries across the world. It controls territories in Iraq and Syria. However, the group has lost much of the territory it controlled in Iraq and Syria at the height of its expansion in 2014.

  • Peshmerga fighters

    What is the 'Islamic State'?

    Who is fighting back?

    The US leads an international coalition of more than 50 countries, including several Arab nations. Russia, Iran and its Lebanese Shiite ally Hezbollah, which all support the Syrian government, also fight IS. Regional forces such as the Kurdish peshmerga (above) and US-backed Syrian Kurdish fighters, fight IS on the ground. The Iraqi army and militia have pushed IS from large parts of the country.

  • Oil production in the Rojava region of Syria

    What is the 'Islamic State'?

    How does it fund itself?

    One of IS' main sources of income has been oil and gas. At one point, it controlled an estimated one-third of Syria's oil production. However, US-led airstrikes deliberately targeted oil resources and the Syrian government as well as US-backed Syrian Kurdish fighters have retaken most oil wells. Other means of income include taxes, ransom, selling looted antiquities and extortion.

  • French police at the Stade de France following deadly attacks across Paris

    What is the 'Islamic State'?

    Where does it carry out attacks?

    IS has claimed responsibility for numerous terrorist attacks across the globe. The militant group has targeted capitals across the EU, including Berlin, Brussels and Paris. IS leaders have encouraged so-called "lone wolf" attacks, whereby individuals who support IS carry out terrorist acts without the direct involvement of the group.

  • The face of a statues lies on the ground

    What is the 'Islamic State'?

    What other tactics does it use?

    The group uses various tactics to expand its power. IS fighters have looted and destroyed historical artifacts in Syria and Iraq in an attempt at "cultural cleansing." The group has also enslaved thousands of women from religious minority groups, including Yazidis. IS also uses a sophisticated social network to distribute propaganda and recruit sympathizers.

  • An Iraqi refugee who fled Mosul

    What is the 'Islamic State'?

    How has it impacted the region?

    IS has further exacerbated the ongoing Syrian conflict. Millions of Syrians and Iraqis have fled their homes, many traveling to Europe in pursuit of refuge. Although it has lost all of its strongholds, the militant group has left extraordinary destruction in its wake. Areas affected by the militant group's rule will likely take years to rebuild.

    Author: Rachel Stewart


Withdrawal on the horizon

In December, US President Donald Trump stunned allies when he announced the withdrawal of American troops from Syria, citing victory over IS. But the move triggered criticism from military officials and prompted then-Defense Secretary James Mattis and anti-IS coalition envoy Brett McGurk to resign.

On Friday, New York-based newspaper The Wall Street Journal reported that the withdrawal of the US' 2,000 troops in Syria would take place by the end of April, citing US officials. But the SDF has refused to acknowledge any changes to the current situation.

"What we know is that so far there is no withdrawal, and the situation on the ground is unchanged," the SDF told Reuters news agency. "There is no discussion to set any date or time ceiling (for a withdrawal)."

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

Watch video 03:38
Now live
03:38 mins.

2 years of presidential power: Trump's first halftime

ls/kl (AFP, Reuters)

DW recommends

Germany, France, UK: 'Islamic State' not defeated in Syria

Germany, France, and the United Kingdom have said that "Islamic State" remains a threat in Syria. All three appeared to dispute US President Donald Trump's claim that the militants had been vanquished. (20.12.2018)  

Syria conflict: What do the US, Russia, Turkey and Iran want?

Syria's complex and devastating civil war has drawn in multiple foreign powers since it broke out in 2011. With Russia and Turkey seeking new solutions, DW examines where the major players stand on the conflict. (23.01.2019)  

US to lead fight against 'Islamic State' despite leaving Syria

President Donald Trump told representatives from 79 countries that the US would "do what it takes to defeat every ounce" of "Islamic State." He predicted the jihadist group would lose all of its territory by next week. (06.02.2019)  

As IS crumbles, Syrian Kurds want Germany to take back foreign fighters

German IS fighters, along with their wives and children, are in the custody of Syrian Kurdish authorities. The end of the IS "caliphate" and US plans to withdraw from Syria have made dealing with these detainees urgent. (05.02.2019)  

US announces it is pulling all troops out of Syria

The White House announced the move on Wednesday after President Trump tweeted that the US had defeated IS. He had been looking for a way out of Syria for a while; Turkey seems to have given him a good reason. (19.12.2018)  

With Mattis gone, 'time to be afraid' of 3 a.m. call for Donald Trump

While the resignation of James Mattis was widely lamented in Washington, hopes for some kind of internal resistance against Donald Trump are misplaced. Instead, concerns about an impulsive commander-in-chief are growing. (21.12.2018)  

US envoy against IS Brett McGurk resigns after Trump Syria decision

Brett McGurk had been appointed by Obama in 2015 and was a key player in Washington's Syria policy. He said he could no longer do his job after Trump's abrupt decision to withdraw US troops. (22.12.2018)  

With 'Islamic State' in tatters, al-Qaida renews call for jihad

Al-Qaida's leader has urged sympathizers to wage war against the US for opening an embassy in Jerusalem. Experts say the move is an attempt to capitalize on the demise of its main competitor, the "Islamic State." (16.05.2018)  

Lindsey Graham: US must 'slow the withdrawal' from Syria to combat IS

Days after the "Islamic State" militant group killed US troops on Syrian soil, a senator has warned against pulling out quickly. The White House has yet to release details on how it plans to end the US presence in Syria. (19.01.2019)  

Who is the 'Islamic State' leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi?

From domestic insurgent group to global terror organization, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has transformed the "Islamic State" into what it is known as today. DW examines the life of the world's most wanted man. (16.06.2017)  

'Islamic State': Will it survive a post-caliphate future?

Losing ground in its power base in the Middle East, the "Islamic State" militant group's future appears as open as ever. DW spoke to counter-terrorism experts and scholars to discuss the likelihood of its survival. (13.09.2017)  

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

Syria's civil war erupted out of the Arab Spring protests that swept much of the Middle East and North Africa in 2011. The conflict has since drawn in multiple warring factions from around the world. (30.04.2018)  

What is the 'Islamic State'?

IS has gone from an obscure al-Qaida splinter group to a global phenomenon. DW takes a look at the defining aspects of the jihadi group — from its "caliphate" to its tactics. (01.05.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

WSJ report

WSJ report

Audios and videos on the topic

2 years of presidential power: Trump's first halftime  

Related content

US Truppen im Arabischen Golf

US to lead fight against 'Islamic State' despite leaving Syria 06.02.2019

President Donald Trump told representatives from 79 countries that the US would "do what it takes to defeat every ounce" of "Islamic State." He predicted the jihadist group would lose all of its territory by next week.

Irak angehörige des IS in Gefangenschaft

As IS crumbles, Syrian Kurds want Germany to take back foreign fighters 04.02.2019

German IS fighters, along with their wives and children, are in the custody of Syrian Kurdish authorities. The end of the IS "caliphate" and US plans to withdraw from Syria have made dealing with these detainees urgent.

Irak Mossul Dschinn-Austreibung

Mosul: Where demons, women and 'Islamic State' met 02.02.2019

During the IS occupation of Iraq's Mosul, secret sessions were held for women to exorcise demons — despite the IS deeming them black magic and banning any alternative religious practices. DW's Judit Neurink reports.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 