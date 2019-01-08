Lindsey Graham: US must 'slow the withdrawal' from Syria to combat IS

Days after the "Islamic State" militant group killed US troops on Syrian soil, a senator has warned against pulling out quickly. The White House has yet to release details on how it plans to end the US presence in Syria.
Veteran US Senator Lindsey Graham on Saturday urged President Donald Trump to reassess how fast American troops are withdrawn from Syria, saying it could have disastrous effects in the region.
Trump's decision to withdraw US troops and declare victory over the "Islamic State" militant group triggered criticism from military officials, defense experts and even allies. The decision also prompted then-Defense Secretary James Mattis and anti-IS coalition envoy Brett McGurk to resign.
A bold move:
Read more: Trump: US to 'devastate Turkey economically' if it attacks Syrian Kurds
Withdrawal 'will start new war'
US Senator Graham said:
Read more: Kurds see their dreams go up in smoke in Syria
Unclear plans
Details of the withdrawal remain unclear. Earlier this month, Trump spoke with Turkish President Recep Tayyep Erdogan to discuss a way forward. According to the Turkish presidency, they spoke about establishing a safe zone in northern Syria.
However, a day after their discussion, two US soldiers and two US civilians were killed in a suicide bomb attack claimed by IS, making it one of the worst — if not the deadliest — attack on US personnel in Syria since 2015.
The White House has not announced when the withdrawal will take place and how quickly it will be completed.
Read more: Donald Trump's motives for Syria withdrawal remain as murky as its implementation
ls/ (AFP, Reuters, AP)
