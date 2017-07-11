Germany ready to support EU ban on Russian oil

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Berlin was ready to support a gradual, EU-wide embargo on Russian oil imports.

"And we are preparing this in such a way, that we could if necessary keep it up over the coming years," Baerbock told Germany's ARD television on Sunday.

Her statement comes after Germany's Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck said Sunday that he expects his country can be fully independent of Russian crude oil imports by the end of summer.

The Ministry of Economy and Climate said the goal was "realistic" in a tweet.

In a statement, Habeck said that Germany, the largest European economy, had already reduced its share of Russian energy imports to 12% for oil, 8% for coal and 35% for natural gas.

Ukraine and other countries, notably the Baltic states, have cut energy imports from Russia and put pressure on Germany to do the same.

EU energy ministers were set to meet in Brussels on Monday to discuss how to deal with Russia's decision to halt gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria.

What did Germany's economy and climate minister say?

Habeck said in the statement, "All these steps that we are taking require an enormous joint effort from all actors and they also mean costs that are felt by both the economy and consumers."

He added the steps being taken to wean Germany off Russian energy "are necessary if we no longer want to be blackmailed by Russia."

The German central bank has said cutting the country off from Russian oil completely could lead to higher inflation and a decline in the country's economic output of roughly 5%.

Baerbock said that lifting sanctions against Moscow could only be considered once Russia had completely withdrawn its forces from Ukraine.

EU energy payments greasing the Russian war machine

European payments to Russia are worth billions of euros and are credited with keeping Russia's economy going.

This week, the EU will consider an embargo on Russian oil. The move comes after a decision to ban Russian coal imports from August.

Currently, the EU pays Russia $850 million (€780 million) a day for oil and natural gas. Germany is one of the largest recipients of Russian energy.

