German car club urges members to drive less to curb Russia oil reliance

Germany's ADAC, Europe's largest motoring association, asked its 21 million members on Wednesday to help reduce the country's reliance on oil imports from Russia by driving less.

In an open letter posted on its website, which has a Ukrainian flag at its top, the association also called on members to drive slower to help reduce fuel consumption by up to 20%.

The ADAC urged the public to consider alternatives such as walking, cycling or public transport as the energy repercussions from Russia's invasion of Ukraine continue to spiral.

ADAC: 'Inconceivable suffering' in Ukraine prompts move

"The ADAC, represented by President Christian Reinicke and Traffic President Gerhard Hillebrand, appeals to club members to use less fuel and thus reduce dependence on crude oil imports," the club said.

"The war in Ukraine, and the inconceivable suffering of the population, fills us in the ADAC, as well as everyone else, with horror and deep sympathy. It is almost unbearable to watch helplessly."

"In recent weeks," the letter continued, "the dependence of our country on Russian energy imports has become very clear. This makes it all the more important to reduce them quickly. Every individual can make a contribution to this."

"ADAC members can use many possibilities to reduce fuel consumption when driving a car. Speed plays a major role here. However, it is also important to drive with foresight and steadily. On our homepage you will find many tips on how to reduce fuel consumption."

Watch video 02:34 Can Iranian oil substitute Russian crude supplies in Europe?

Use a bike or walk

"At the same time, we ask you to check whether and which car journeys you might be able to do without. If you have good access to public transport, you should make more use of it. Some routes can also be covered by bicycle or on foot."

The German government says it wants to wean the country off Russian oil imports by the end of the year in light of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The ADAC letter comes on the same day that Gazprom, Russia's majority state-owned multinational energy corporation, announced it was halting gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland, prompting further anxiety in Germany.

Even before the war in Ukraine the ADAC warned motorists of record prices at the petrol pumps, but this possibility has increased further still as the conflict enters its third month.

Edited by: Mark Hallam