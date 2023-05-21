  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
G7 summit in Japan
Greece votes
A blue police vehicle
Police are investigating the case of two Russians who described falling ill in Berlin Image: A. Friedrichs/IMAGO
Rule of LawGermany

German police probe suspected poisoning of exiled Russians

1 hour ago

German authorities have launched an investigation after two Russian dissidents, including a US-based activist, reportedly fell ill following a conference in Berlin.

https://p.dw.com/p/4RdB3

German police have opened an investigation into the possible poisoning of two Russians living in exile, officials said on Sunday.

Russian investigative media outlet Agentstvo reported that two Russian dissidents who attended a meeting in Berlin on April 29 and 30 described feeling ill. The meeting was organized by Kremlin critic and exiled oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky.

Berlin police officials told news agencies that they were looking into the case. They provided no other details saying the probe was ongoing.

Alexi Navalny: Danger of dissent

What do we know about the two Russians?

One is a journalist who recently left Russia. The journalist experienced unspecified symptoms during the course of the event but said the symptoms may have also shown prior to the summit. She was treated at the Charite Hospital in east Berlin.

The second participant is Natalia Arno, the director of Free Russia Foundation in the US. The foundation is an international organization that supports civil society in Russia. Arno has been in the US for a decade now.

Arno wrote on her Facebook that she thought she was jet lagged and tired when she felt unwell in Berlin. She then traveled to Prague, where she said she found her hotel room door ajar. She said she suffered sharp pain and strange symptoms.

Multiple Kremlin critics have accused the government of poisoning them, including opposition leader Alexei Navalny and journalist Vladimir Kara-Murza. Since the start of the Ukraine war, a string of Russian businessman and politicians have also died in mysterious ways

While the Kremlin has denied any involvement in suppressing critics, European countries and the US have slapped sanctions against Russia's intelligence agency, the Federal Security Service or the FSB, for leading the charge in poisoning Navalny with a nerve agent in 2020.

rm/dj (Reuters, AP)  

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatovic

European human rights chief: 'I still remain hopeful' Navalny will soon be free

European human rights chief: 'I still remain hopeful' Navalny will soon be free

A recent Council of Europe report gave a stark warning on the state of European democracy, saying the democratic environment and institutions "are in mutually reinforcing decline." Dunja Mijatovic spoke to Conflict Zone.
PoliticsJune 10, 2021
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

President Joe Biden, fourth left, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, fifth right, and other G7 leaders pose for a photo before a working session on Ukraine during the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan, Sunday, May 21, 2023. Other leaders from right to left, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, France's President Emmanuel Macron, Zelenskyy, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and European Council President Charles Michel and Gianluigi Benedetti, Italian ambassador to Japan.

G7: Ukraine dominates last day of 'successful' summit

Politics2 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Residents of Nyamukubi walk through the rubble after heavy flooding in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

Thousands missing after deadly DR Congo floods

Thousands missing after deadly DR Congo floods

CatastropheMay 20, 202302:28 min
More from Africa

Asia

Karachi, Pakistan

Pakistani trans activists to appeal Sharia court ruling

Pakistani trans activists to appeal Sharia court ruling

Law and Justice20 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Woman holding German and Turkish passports into the camera

Dual citizenship in Germany set to become easier

Dual citizenship in Germany set to become easier

SocietyMay 20, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Headquarters of Republican People's Party in Istanbul

Turkish elections: 'Hope springs eternal'

Turkish elections: 'Hope springs eternal'

Politics23 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Iraqi people stage a protest against the depreciation of the local currency, the dinar, against the US dollar, at Tahrir square in Baghdad.

Why the dollar's dominance is declining in the Middle East

Why the dollar's dominance is declining in the Middle East

Business22 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Carl Larson, a US army veteran who also spent time fighting in Ukraine, is seen in front of the US Capitol while campaigning for the continued delivery of military supplies to Ukraine.

US: Public support drops for funding arms for Ukraine

US: Public support drops for funding arms for Ukraine

ConflictsMay 19, 202302:42 min
More from North America

Latin America

A sniffer dog along with a soldier looking a plant in a jungle

Colombia's president retracts claim children were rescued

Colombia's president retracts claim children were rescued

CatastropheMay 18, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage