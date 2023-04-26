  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Sudan
Ukraine
Israel
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is seen on a TV screen, as he appears in a video link provided by the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service in a courtroom of the Basmanny Court in Moscow, Russia
Image: Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Photo/picture alliance
Law and JusticeRussian Federation

Navalny denounces 'absurd' trial, as new charges emerge

1 hour ago

Imprisoned Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said that he was facing extremism allegations in a new court hearing — charges that could land him up to 35 years in prison.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Qa3Z

A Moscow court held a hearing on Wednesday to determine the fate of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is facing a new trial on extremism and terrorism charges.

"They have brought absurd charges against me, according to which I am facing up to 35 years," said Navalny via video link during the hearing at at Moscow's Basmanny District Court.

He added that he could be judged on a separate military tribunal over terrorism charges, which could land him a life sentence in prison.

The judge closed the session minutes after it opened, saying that the case involved sensitive information and that it should be held behind closed doors.

Navalny said that closing the process was an attempt to prevent him from getting acquainted with the case, and "to make sure that no one finds out about it."

Russian officials link Navalny to blogger's bombing

The hearing ended with the judge giving Navalny ten days to study the 196 files in his case. No date for the trial has been set yet.

The new charges against Navalny retroactively criminalize all the activities of his anti-corruption foundation since its creation in 2011, according to Navalny's ally Leonid Volkov.

Navalny's associate, Ivan Zhdanov, said Wednesday that investigators were trying to revise the charges by linking them to the bombing of Vladlen Tatarsky, a military blogger and supporter of Russia's military campaign in Ukraine. 

According to Russian officials, the attack was planned by agents from Navalny's foundation.

Alexei Navalny's case

More than ten years ago, Navalny established the Anti-Corruption Foundation — a non-profit that published reports into alleged corruption among top Russian officials.

In August 2020, Navalny was the target of a suspected assassination with Novichok, a Soviet-designed nerve agent. He was arrested upon his return to Russia after recovering in a hospital in Berlin.

Since his arrest, Navalny was added to an official terrorist list and his organizations have been banned in Russia as "extremists."

Navalny initially received a 2.5-year prison sentence for a parole violation, but last year he was sentenced to 9 years in prison for fraud and contempt of court.

Alexei Navalny sentenced to 9 more years

The opposition leader is now serving a combined 11.5-year sentence at a maximum-security prison east of Moscow. 

vh/jcg (AP, AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny appears on TV screens via a video link from prison

Russia adds Alexei Navalny network to 'extremist' list

Russia adds Alexei Navalny network to 'extremist' list

The jailed Kremlin critic's network of regional campaign offices is now on a list of organizations involved in "terrorism and extremism."
PoliticsApril 30, 2021
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at press briefing in front of NATO and Ukrainian flags

Ukraine updates: China wants peace talks, Xi tells Zelenskyy

Conflicts11 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Four men in army uniforms walking across a street

Sudan: Russia's Wagner Group and the grab for power and gold

Sudan: Russia's Wagner Group and the grab for power and gold

Conflicts3 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A PDF soldier watching a military base through the scope of his roger sniper rifle

Myanmar: Can a disunited opposition challenge the army?

Myanmar: Can a disunited opposition challenge the army?

Politics5 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Young men with a JA flag

German authorities set sights on youth wing of far-right AfD

German authorities set sights on youth wing of far-right AfD

Politics30 minutes ago
More from Germany

Europe

Women sorting produce at a production line

The price of Spain’s cheap produce

The price of Spain’s cheap produce

Business3 hours ago05:36 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Adnan Al Mousa Alfermli riding his handbike

Syrian refugee aims for Paralympic glory

Syrian refugee aims for Paralympic glory

Sports20 hours ago01:22 min
More from Middle East

North America

A man on the ground faced by a bull

Eye to eye with the bull: Rodeo behind bars

Eye to eye with the bull: Rodeo behind bars

Society2 hours ago7 images
More from North America

Latin America

A car drives down a road near farmland in Lobos, Argentina

Argentina's future beyond agriculture

Argentina's future beyond agriculture

Business4 hours ago02:59 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage