Russia accuses opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza of high treason

Moscow has opened a case against Vladimir Kara-Murza over a speech in which he accused Russia of bombing Ukrainian homes, schools and hospitals. Kara-Murza was arrested in April.
Russian opposition activist and journalist Vladimir Kara-Murza has been charged with high treason, Russian news agencies reported on Thursday.
Kara-Murza already had two criminal cases open against him. If convicted of treason, he could face a 20-year sentence.
"Our client has been charged after speaking out critically against the Russian authorities three times — at public events in Lisbon, Helsinki and Washington," Kara-Murza's lawyer Vadim Prokhorov told Russian state-owned TASS news agency.
"These speeches did not pose any threat. This was public, open criticism," Prokhorov argued in comments to TASS.
Russia's state-owned RIA news agency also reported that the case had been opened over three of Kara-Murza's speeches. One of the speeches was held to the US state of Arizona's House of Representatives, in which he accused Russia of bombing Ukrainian residential areas and civilian infrastructure.
Kara-Murza was arrested in April on charges of dissemination of deliberately misleading information. Moscow then declared the opposition figure a "foreign agent."
In August, Moscow accused him of taking part in the activities of an "undesirable organization" over the activist's role in organizing a conference in support of Russian political prisoners.
Kara-Murza, a British citizen and graduate of Cambridge University, was a close associate of opposition leader Boris Nemtsov. Nemtsov was shot dead in 2015 near the Kremlin, and Kara-Murza claims to have been poisoned twice.
The journalist and opposition figure works for the Open Russian opposition group, founded by anti-Putin oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky.
