Germany: Police probe death of Mexican student in Berlin

German authorities said an autopsy would be performed on the student's body, but noted there were no signs of external influence in the woman's death so far.

German police said on Sunday are investigating the death of a Mexican student in Berlin after her body was found a day prior.

The 24-year-old Maria Fernanda Sanchez first disappeared on July 22, after leaving her apartment building.

What's the latest?

"A death investigation has been launched. The cause of the death will be clarified in the course of an autopsy," Berlin police said.

Spanish newspaper El Pais reported that Sanchez had left her student housing without anyone noticing she had gone, and that she had not taken her cell phone with her.

In their initial statement, police said that no signs of external involvement have been found in regards to her death.

Earlier in the search for Sanchez, police suggested the young woman may have been in an "exceptional psychological situation."

Berlin mobilized in search for 'Maffy'

The disappearance of the masters student led to a citywide search, with leaflets regarding Sanchez appearing across the German capital. Sanchez, known as "Maffy" by her friends, had an Instagram page set up following her disappearance with thousands of followers.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador had said he would request German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier ramp up search efforts for Sanchez.

German police on Saturday had found Sanchez's body in a canal in the Adlerhof district of Berlin. Her body was discovered by a person walking by.

Sanchez's disappearance stunned the Mexican community in Berlin and across Europe Image: Carsten Koall/dpa/picture alliance

"It is with great pain that we inform you that today, August 5th, the German police confirmed that our daughter Maria Fernanda was found dead," a statement from Sanchez's family said. "We ask for respect for our daughter's memory, our mourning and our privacy. We appreciate your discretion and understanding."

Mexican Foreign Minister Alicia Barcena also pledged her support for the Sanchez family.

"We accompany her family in this difficult and painful moment with respect and solidarity. We remain by their side," Barcena posted online.

wd/dj (Reuters, dpa)