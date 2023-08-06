  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Niger
FIFA World Cup
CrimeGermany

Germany: Police probe death of Mexican student in Berlin

40 minutes ago

German authorities said an autopsy would be performed on the student's body, but noted there were no signs of external influence in the woman's death so far.

https://p.dw.com/p/4UptY
Pictures on display amid the disappearance of Mexican student Maria Fernanda Sanchez
Berlin authorities are still trying to get to the bottom of the circumstances behind Sanchez's disappearence and deathImage: Carsten Koall/dpa/picture alliance

German police said on Sunday are investigating the death of a Mexican student in Berlin after her body was found a day prior. 

The 24-year-old Maria Fernanda Sanchez first disappeared on July 22, after leaving her apartment building.

What's the latest? 

"A death investigation has been launched. The cause of the death will be clarified in the course of an autopsy," Berlin police said.

Spanish newspaper El Pais reported that Sanchez had left her student housing without anyone noticing she had gone, and that she had not taken her cell phone with her.

In their initial statement, police said that no signs of external involvement have been found in regards to her death.

Earlier in the search for Sanchez, police suggested the young woman may have been in an "exceptional psychological situation."

Berlin mobilized in search for 'Maffy'

The disappearance of the masters student led to a citywide search, with leaflets regarding Sanchez appearing across the German capital. Sanchez, known as "Maffy" by her friends, had an Instagram page set up following her disappearance with thousands of followers.   

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador had said he would request German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier ramp up search efforts for Sanchez.    

German police on Saturday had found Sanchez's body in a canal in the Adlerhof district of Berlin. Her body was discovered by a person walking by.   

Candles being lit in front of the Mexican Embassy in Berlin in solidarity with Maria Fernanda Sanchez
Sanchez's disappearance stunned the Mexican community in Berlin and across EuropeImage: Carsten Koall/dpa/picture alliance

"It is with great pain that we inform you that today, August 5th, the German police confirmed that our daughter Maria Fernanda was found dead," a statement from Sanchez's family said. "We ask for respect for our daughter's memory, our mourning and our privacy. We appreciate your discretion and understanding." 

Mexican Foreign Minister Alicia Barcena also pledged her support for the Sanchez family. 

"We accompany her family in this difficult and painful moment with respect and solidarity. We remain by their side," Barcena posted online.

wd/dj (Reuters, dpa) 

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Junta member Mohamed Toumba holds a microphone as he speaks to supporters of the coup in Niamey, Niger, Sunday

Niger tense as ECOWAS ultimatum to junta set to expire

Conflicts1 hour ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Asia

An Indian woman working in a rice field

Rice market in turmoil as India curtails exports

Rice market in turmoil as India curtails exports

Food Security5 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Employees work on the production line at Changhe Suzuki Automobile in Jiujiang, China.

Electric cars: Chinese carmakers are outpacing German giants

Electric cars: Chinese carmakers are outpacing German giants

Business3 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A farmer reacts as he looks at his burning field

Against the grain: Polish farmers hurt by Ukrainian imports

Against the grain: Polish farmers hurt by Ukrainian imports

Business6 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Protesters gesticulating

Gaza Strip: Heat fuels frustration over living conditions

Gaza Strip: Heat fuels frustration over living conditions

PoliticsAugust 4, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Australien FIFA Frauen-Weltmeisterschaft 2023 Schweden gegen den USA im Melbourne

World Cup: US and Rapinoe out at hands of Sweden's Musovic

World Cup: US and Rapinoe out at hands of Sweden's Musovic

Sports7 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

external

Ecuador: Could oil drilling in the Amazon rainforest end?

Ecuador: Could oil drilling in the Amazon rainforest end?

BusinessAugust 5, 202301:50 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage