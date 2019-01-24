Germany pledges hands-on role at UN Security Council

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas is set to represent Germany at the United Nations Security Council session on Friday for the first time since Berlin took over a non-permanent seat on the body at the beginning of the year.

The government has earmarked four key goals for its two-year membership: Peace; justice; innovation and partnership.

Ahead of the meeting, Maas told DW how Germany aims to take a hands-on approach to tackling crises and conflicts around the world.

On disarmament:

Disarmament is "the biggest issue" on Germany's agenda and Berlin is particularly concerned about the future of the Intermediate Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty, Maas said.

Germany was eager to "help create an understanding" between the United States and Russia amid tensions between both countries over the Cold War-era accord.

The United States has pledged to withdraw from the treaty, which bans both countries from building mid-range ballistic missiles, in early February. Washington and Berlin accuse Russia of developing a missile system that violates the agreement.

European countries nevertheless fear that the treaty's dissolution could spark a new arms race that would threaten their security.

Alongside the future of the INF, Maas said that Germany also wants to tackle other disarmament challenges.

"It's not just about Russia and the US: China also has a part to play in the issue of disarmament," he said. "And we will be very active over the coming weeks and months in this regard."

German reactions to Trump's threat to ditch nuclear treaty with Russia Merkel's government 'regrets' Trump's decision German Chancellor Angela Merkel's government voiced immediate concern over US President Donald Trump's threats to pull out of the INF nuclear arms treaty with Russia. Berlin said it "regrets" Washington's decision, adding that it urged Russia to "dispel the serious doubts about its adherence to the treaty that had arisen as a result of a new type of Russian missile."

German reactions to Trump's threat to ditch nuclear treaty with Russia Foreign Ministry: US move puts Europe at risk German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that Trump's move poses "difficult questions for us and for Europe" since the INF treaty is "an important pillar of our European security architecture."

German reactions to Trump's threat to ditch nuclear treaty with Russia Defense minister urges NATO involvement Maintaining the level of security in Europe was the primary concern of German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen. "Regardless of whether the treaty has to be saved or renegotiated, it is important that all NATO states be included in the discussion," she told reporters during a trip to China.

German reactions to Trump's threat to ditch nuclear treaty with Russia Nobel-winners urge action from Germany The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN), which won a Nobel Peace Prize last year, called on Berlin to intervene in the tug-of-war between the US and Russia. The potential threat to people living in Europe is massive, warned Johannes Mikeska, the head of ICAN's Germany branch. "That's why it is urgent for the German government to now mediate between the US and Russia," he said.

German reactions to Trump's threat to ditch nuclear treaty with Russia Greens: Ban all US nukes from Germany The Greens described Trump's move as "absolutely fatal." Annalena Baerbock, the co-leader of the Greens, urged Merkel's government to take a stand against Washington by getting rid of the US nuclear weapons still stationed in Germany. "If the German government is serious about its appeals to the US government, it must now say: 'We are ending Germany's nuclear participation,'" she said.

German reactions to Trump's threat to ditch nuclear treaty with Russia FDP leader backs Trump's argument Christian Lindner, the leader of the business-friendly Free Democrats (FDP), said although he thinks Trump's decision is "dangerous," Washington's reasoning was sound. "What's correct is that Putin isn't adhering to the INF!" Lindner wrote on Twitter. The FDP chief also slammed the Greens' proposal to remove US weapons from Germany, saying it would leave Germany "defenseless."

German reactions to Trump's threat to ditch nuclear treaty with Russia Germany, Europe 'extremely worried' The deputy leader of the FDP, Alexander Graf Lambsdorff, told DW that he was deeply concerned about the type of cruise missiles that were prohibited by the treaty. He noted that it "concerns a category of weapons that would reach Europe — not the continental United States." He added that he believes the treaty can be saved "if all sides share the intention of avoiding a really ruinous arms race." Author: Rebecca Staudenmaier



On Venezuela:

Germany is "not neutral" in the standoff between President Nicolas Maduro and opposition lawmaker Juan Guaido, who declared himself president on Wednesday.

"We are on Juan Guaido's side because it is difficult for us to recognize the legitimacy of Maduro's re-election," he said, adding: "That's why we are calling for fresh elections."

Germany and the European Union dismissed Maduro's re-election in May amid widespread reports of voting irregularities.

Venezuela on the brink The last straw Violent protests erupted across the country following a Supreme Court decision in late March 2017 to strip the legislative branch of its powers. Amid an international outcry, President Nicolas Maduro reversed the decision, but it was too late. Thousands took to the streets to call for new elections and dozens died in clashes with security forces.

Venezuela on the brink Starvation a growing problem Venezuelans spend more than 30 hours a week waiting in lines to shop, and are often confronted with empty shelves when they finally enter a store. President Maduro blames the crisis on US price speculation. The opposition, however, accuses the Socialist government of economic mismanagement.

Venezuela on the brink Health care crisis 'reminiscent of war zones' In Colombia, Venezuelans are collecting medical supplies to send home, as seen in this picture. Hospitals around the country have compared conditions to those seen only in war zones. As patient deaths rise, health officials have sounded the alarm on the rise of malaria and dengue fever.

Venezuela on the brink Venezuela's Constituent Assembly seizes power from opposition-led congress Venezuela's pro-government constituent Constituent Assembly was established in July of 2017. The new body adopted the authority to pass legislation on a range of issues, effectively taking away the powers of congress, which was under the opposition's control. The move drew wide international condemnation.

Venezuela on the brink Western powers slap sanctions Venezuela's ruling officials In response to the ongoing political crisis, the United States and European Union imposed a series of sanctions against ruling officials. The US has blacklisted members of the Constituent Assembly and frozen all of Maduro's assets that are subject to US jurisdiction. The EU, meanwhile, has banned arms sales to the country and is lining up to freeze assets and impose travel restrictions.

Venezuela on the brink Government victorious in regional elections In October 2017, Venezuela held two votes: regional elections and elections for governors, which were overdue since 2016. The opposition boycotted the vote, but then split, as some candidates and small parties chose to participate. This caused a deep rift within Maduro's opponents. The government went on to sweep the contest, which detractors say was unfair and heavily favored the regime.

Venezuela on the brink Debt default looms Last November the oil-rich, cash-poor nation faced its day of reckoning, as officials met with creditors to hammer out a deal to keep the country from defaulting on its debt — estimated to be up to $150 billion (€127 billion). US and EU sanctions, however, have limited the chance of an agreement. Creditors will almost certainly go after the country's oil reserves.

Venezuela on the brink The 'massacre of El Junquito' In January, Oscar Perez, Maduro's enemy number one, was found by police in the Caracas neighborhood of El Junquito. The ex-cop had been on the run since he launched grenades at government buildings in the wake of the 2017 protests. The government labeled him a "terrorist." Perez and six other rebels were killed in the ambush, which the opposition denounced as an "extrajudicial killing."

Venezuela on the brink Presidential elections scheduled The new National Assembly announced in January that it would grant Maduro's call for snap presidential elections on April 22. The electoral authority, CNE, later moved the date to May 20. The EU, the US and 14 Latin American nations warned that they would not recognize the results. The mainstream MUD opposition alliance boycotted the vote.

Venezuela on the brink Maduro wins ... Maduro was re-elected to a second six-year term on May 20 with about 68 percent of the vote. Turnout was only 46 percent, according to the election body. However, the MUD opposition alliance, which boycotted the vote, put turn out at less than 30 percent. The Organization of American States called the elections neither free nor fair.

Venezuela on the brink ... Guaido assumes power On January 23, 2019, parliament president Juan Guaido declared himself interim president of Venezuela — a move that was quickly recognized by US President Trump. However, Maduro called it a "coup" and insisted he was going nowhere. Author: Kathleen Schuster



On women:

Germany would put the "experience of women in war higher on the agenda" during its term, Maas said.

"The United Nations is doing a lot already, but we have to do even more because women are often the first to suffer in conflict and women often have special skills that can help settle these conflicts later on."

On climate change:

Germany would also try to tackle the security challenges posed by climate change.

"Climate and security is one of those issues that is not getting enough attention," Maas said. "And the connection between climate change and security issues is becoming increasingly important."

Maas inaugurates Germany's seat on UN Security Council

What is the UN Security Council?

The most powerful of the six principal bodies of the United Nations, the Council is charged with "primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security." It has five permanent members and ten non-permanent members elected for two-year terms. Its decisions are binding under international law.

Alexander Fritsch contributed to this report.

