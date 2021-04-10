Germany overcome late COVID-19 crisis to dominate Australia

Germany 5-2 Australia, Brita-Arena

(Nüsken 11', Hendrich 48', Brand 63', Freigang 65', Dallmann 90+1' — Gielnik 82', 90+2')

Germany’s clash against Australia was meant to be an opportunity for the hosts to measure their mettle against another top side. Instead, increasingly common COVID-19 complications forced fresh faces to step up in Wiesbaden.

Just hours before the match, Germany announced defender Felicitas Rauch had tested positive for COVID-19, while teammates Lena Oberdorf, Sara Doorsoun and Svenja Huth had to quarantine despite testing negative due to their close contact to Rauch.

With talismanic midfielder Dzsenifer Marozsan unavailable for these games due to a raft of positive COVID-19 cases at her club Lyon, Germany had to adapt. Four of head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's starting eleven had five or fewer caps.

Despite their inexperience, Germany's youngsters never looked out of place. After a brief spell of Australian control, the hosts were dominant for the rest of the game.

Sjoeke Nüsken, winning her second cap, scored early. The 20-year old midfielder looked as comfortable as can be on the international stage. Nüsken elegantly dribbled out of space, sprang attacks with a number of perfectly-weighted passes, and harried her opponents along with her tireless partner in the center, Sara Däbritz.

The goal instantly robbed Australia of their snarl, and the young German side cruised on, never lowering their intensity. Much had been made of facing off against Sam Kerr prior to the match, but Jana Feldkamp, a surprise starter after Oberdorf was forced into quarantine, impressively handled one of the best strikers in the world.

Laura Freigang, comparatively a veteran with a whopping five appearances under her belt, was particularly impressed with how her Feldkamp and her fellow defenders built out of the back.

"We said before the match we wanted to be brave and you saw it against today a top team. We didn’t shy away despite their high pressure, we played our game, built out of the back and it led to our success," she told DW after the final whistle.

With a frustrated Kerr taken out of the match, Germany could focus on getting forward. First-half possession was converted into a second-half onslaught.

Not to be outshone by her fellow youngsters, substitute and debutant Jule Brand scored a mere three minutes into her Germany career before adding an assist on a Laura Freigang finish two minutes later for good measure. If any of the hosts young core had nerves, they weren’t showing.

Though Emily Glienik's two late goals robbed Merle Frohms of a clean sheet, it didn't matter. By then Germany had scored five.

After suffering their first defeat since 2019 at the hands of the Netherlands, Germany were frothing at the opportunity to test themselves against another top side. Germany took the last minute loss of four players in stride, with Nüsken, Feldkamp and Brand shining. Despite some late hiccups at the back, Germany have passed their latest test with flying colors.