  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
US midterm elections 2022
War in Ukraine
UN climate summit
Autorenbild Dave Braneck
Image: privat

Dave Braneck

Reporter covering German football, fan culture, and politics in sports

Dave has been covering German football for nearly a decade, and at DW since 2018.

He’s been writing about football since 2009, when he began covering Major League Soccer and the United States men’s national team for a local newspaper in New Jersey.

He moved to Germany in 2014 to pursue a master’s degree in politics and history and began reporting on German football shortly after his arrival. Given his background and ongoing reporting on German and US politics for other publications, Dave typically focuses on the convergences between sports and politics. In addition to Bundesliga coverage, he frequently writes about grassroots football, fan culture, and finance in sports.

Dave also writes and presents for DW’s YouTube channel, Kick off! and is an editor for DW’s TV sports programming. If you detect any bias in his reporting on Berlin football, it might have to do with the fact that Dave is an Union Berlin member.

Dave is also frequently a guest lecturer at the Politics Department of Bard College Berlin.

Skip next section Stories by Dave Braneck

Stories by Dave Braneck

Viktoria Berlin player

Viktoria Berlin have sights set on the Bundesliga

Viktoria Berlin have sights set on the Bundesliga

An all-women team of investors have breathed fresh life into a small Berlin side and created an outsized buzz.
SoccerOctober 10, 2022
EM-Qualifikation: Niederlande - Deutschland 0:1

How Dutch league hopes to follow national team

How Dutch league hopes to follow national team

While the Netherlands have emerged as a relative power in women's football, their domestic league has had slower growth.
SoccerSeptember 25, 2022
Spain play Denmark at Euro 2022

Spain in quarterfinals but still miss Putellas

Spain in quarterfinals but still miss Putellas

Spain entered the Euros among the tournament favorites but have yet to truly shine after injuries to star players.
SportsJuly 17, 2022
Berglind Thorvaldsdottir misses a penalty vs. Belgium

Italy and Iceland take different paths to Euro 2022

Italy and Iceland take different paths to Euro 2022

Italy rely on domestic players while Iceland encourage their squad to play abroad, illustrating a wider football rift.
SportsJuly 14, 2022
Jill Roord (left) celebrates with after scoring for the Netherlands against Sweden

Sweden, Netherlands' fans steal show in Euro 2022 draw

Sweden, Netherlands' fans steal show in Euro 2022 draw

Two tournament favorites locked horns in their group stage opener on Saturday. But it was fans who caught the eye.
SoccerJuly 11, 2022
UEFA | Frauenfußball EM | Norwegen - Nordirland

Stadiums are headache for Euro 2022 organizers

Stadiums are headache for Euro 2022 organizers

Record-breaking attendances, half-empty grounds and cramped academy stadiums highlight uneven rise of women's football.
SportsJuly 9, 2022
Show more stories
Go to homepage