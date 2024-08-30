Urban mining: reusing old materials for new constructions

Nature and EnvironmentGermanyUrban mining: reusing old materials for new constructionsTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentGermanyDave Braneck08/30/2024August 30, 2024Construction is resource-intensive and emissions-heavy – but thankfully, there are mountains of material sitting under our noses in old buildings. The sustainable demolition of an old army base shows how to make construction greener.https://p.dw.com/p/4jg5BAdvertisement