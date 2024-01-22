  1. Skip to content
Converting offices to solve the housing crisis

Dave Braneck
January 22, 2024

Many offices are sitting empty following the rise of working from home, while cities around the world face housing crises. Building new housing is extremely carbon intensive. Could converting unused offices into housing help solve both problems?

https://p.dw.com/p/4bRrR
