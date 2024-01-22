Converting offices to solve the housing crisis

SocietyUnited States of AmericaConverting offices to solve the housing crisisTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoSocietyUnited States of AmericaDave Braneck01/22/2024January 22, 2024Many offices are sitting empty following the rise of working from home, while cities around the world face housing crises. Building new housing is extremely carbon intensive. Could converting unused offices into housing help solve both problems? https://p.dw.com/p/4bRrRAdvertisement