 Germany: First postwar kosher restaurant opens in Leipzig | News | DW | 27.03.2019

News

Germany: First postwar kosher restaurant opens in Leipzig

Café Salomon is Leipzig's first kosher restaurant since World War II. The Saxon city, where tens of thousands of Jews were persecuted in the 1930s, now has one of the most active Jewish communities in central Germany.

Verschiedene koschere Speisen (picture-alliance/dpa)

Hummus, fried fish and matzo ball soup: Those are some of the things you can find on the menu at Cafe Salomon, Leipzig's first kosher restaurant since World War II.

"We are trying to close a gap in Leipzig," according to Gotthard Dittrich, head of the Rahn school in Leipzig near the restaurant. He spoke with the Leipziger Volkszeitung (LVZ) newspaper at the store's opening ceremony on Tuesday.

According to Cafe Salomon's owner, Jakob Kerzhner, kosher-abiding Jews could only have meals "at home," he told LVZ. Most restaurants prepare meat, fish and dairy products in a kitchen, which is prohibited under Kashrut, Judaism's dietary laws.

The restaurant does not serve meat, because according to Kashrut laws milk and meat products have to be served in separate kitchens — too complicated and expensive a process for Cafe Salomon. However, fish is on the menu, as well as other vegetarian and vegan options.

"If we cooked meat in our kitchen, then we wouldn't be able to serve coffee with milk," Kerzhner said, who keeps kosher. 

Read more: Jewish restaurant attacked in Chemnitz during protests

  • Rykestrasse Synagogue in Berlin interior

    Synagogues in Germany

    Rykestrasse Synagogue in Berlin

    The Jewish community in Berlin with more than 11,000 members is once again the biggest in Germany. Its main synagogue is on the Rykestrasse, a red-brick building in a Neo-Romanesque style dating from 1903/04. With seating for over 2,000 it is the second largest synagogue in Europe after the Dohány Street Synagogue in Budapest.

  • Erfurt Synagogue

    Synagogues in Germany

    Erfurt Synagogue

    It's thought to be one of the oldest synagogues still standing in Europe. It was by chance in the year 1100 that the Erfurt Synagogue survived a medieval pogrom as well as repeated phases of persecution. It was converted into a storage hall and later even used as a ballroom, so its true purpose remained hidden until the 1990s. It was eventually restored and re-opened in 2009 as a museum.

  • Jewish Cemetery Heiliger Sand in Worms

    Synagogues in Germany

    Jewish Cemetery 'Heiliger Sand' in Worms

    The first settled Jewish communities were established along a north-south passage following the Rhine river between Speyer, Mainz and Worms. The oldest surviving Jewish cemetery in Europe can be found in the synagogue compound in Worms. The tombstones with over 2,000 still legible inscriptions, some dating back to the 11th century, are well worth seeing.

  • Deutschland Synagoge in Köln (picture-alliance/Arco Images/Joko)

    Synagogues in Germany

    Cologne Synagogue

    Cologne was one of the largest Jewish communities in Germany during the Weimar Republic. In 1933 there were seven synagogues. On November 9, 1938, during the "Reichspogromnacht", all houses of prayer were destroyed. After the war, the synagogue in Roonstraße was the only one to be rebuilt. Today it is once again a lively centre of Jewish culture in Germany.

  • The document at the Neupfarrplatz in Regensburg

    Synagogues in Germany

    The "document" at the Neupfarrplatz in Regensburg

    The first Jewish community in Bavaria was based in Regensburg. In the Middle Ages it was one of the most important in Europe. The first synagogue, which was destroyed in 1519, is today commemorated by a work of art in white stone marking the outline of the synagogue. In 1995, during excavation work, the old remnants were found, leading to the creation of an underground information center.

  • The Baroque style Synagogue in Bayreuth

    Synagogues in Germany

    The Baroque synagogue in Bayreuth

    The synagogue in Bayreuth has a very different history. The building, from 1715, served as an opera house and was only later converted by the Jewish community into a synagogue. Today it is the only surviving Baroque style synagogue in Germany, which is still used today as a place of worship.

  • Einweihung Synagoge Ulm Gauck (dapd)

    Synagogues in Germany

    Ulm Synagogue

    The Jewish community in Ulm has had a synagogue again since 2012. The former Federal President Gauck also attended the inauguration. He spoke of "a day of joy for all people of good will". The church, which is oriented towards Jerusalem, is to be the central contact point for Jews in the east of Württemberg and in the Bavarian part of Swabia.

  • Deutschland 100 Jahre Synagoge Augsburg (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Puchner)

    Synagogues in Germany

    The Great Synagogue of Augsburg

    It is the only synagogue in Bavaria to have survived National Socialism almost unscathed. Opened in 1917, the Art Nouveau building is considered one of the most beautiful prayer houses in Europe. The eye-catcher is the 29 meter high dome, which is decorated with oriental elements. The synagogue also houses the Jewish Cultural Museum, which documents the history of the Jews in Augsburg.

  • The timber-framed synagogue of Celle

    Synagogues in Germany

    The timber-framed synagogue in Celle

    In this region of Germany Jews were only granted permission to build synagogues in 1737. This simple exterior timber-framed building dates from this period. The opulent Baroque style interior, like so many synagogues in Germany, fell victim to the Nazi "Kristallnacht" pogrom in November 1938. Since 1974, the building has been used once again as a synagogue.

  • The Westend-Synagogue in Frankfurt am Main

    Synagogues in Germany

    The Westend Synagogue in Frankfurt am Main

    The 20th century rang in an economic boom for Jews in Germany, which, in turn, inspired a more liberal movement within the Jewish community. This synagogue dates from this era and resembles Assyrian–Egyptian architecture. Neither Nazi pogroms, nor the Second World War could fully destroy it. So, to this day, it stands as a testament to the glory days of German-Jewish life.

  • The Old Synagogue in Essen

    Synagogues in Germany

    The Old Synagogue in Essen

    The Old Synagogue in Essen was built between 1911 and 1913. It was one of the largest and most important Jewish centers in pre-war Germany, but was severely damaged by the Nazis in 1938. After the war it served first as a museum for industrial design and later as a place of commemoration and documentation. After elaborate reconstruction work it is now home to the "House of Jewish Culture" museum.

  • The New Synagogue in Dresden

    Synagogues in Germany

    The New Synagogue in Dresden

    The Old Synagogue in Dresden, designed by Gottfried Semper and part of the city's famous skyline, was destroyed in 1938. More than half a century later, at the same location, this award-winning new building was opened in 2001. Inside the sanctuary, is a cube containing a square worship space, curtained off on all sides, intended to evoke an echo on the scale of the Temple at Jerusalem.

  • Ohel Jakob synagogue in Munich

    Synagogues in Germany

    Ohel Jakob Synagogue in Munich

    Munich also set out to mark architecturally a new chapter in German-Jewish history. The Ohel Jakob, or Jacob's Tent, synagogue was inaugurated in 2006. The building is part of the new Jewish Center consisting of the synagogue, the Jewish Museum of Munich and a community center funded by the city. With its 9,500 members the Jewish community in Munich is one of the biggest in Germany.

    Author: Elisabeth Jahn (sbc), Anne Termèche


'A part of the living identity'

The idea for the restaurant came from the Rahn school's Dittrich and Gabriele Goldfuss, who is responsible for international collaboration in Leipzig. The Rahn school has a close partnership with a high school in Herzliya, a town just north of Tel Aviv in Israel. 

"I hope that guests from all over the world come here," Goldfuss told LVZ. "I am proud that the Jewish community has become a part of the living identity of this city."

Read more: New synagogue opens in Regensburg, 80 years after pogrom

Jewish resurgence

Leipzig had a large Jewish community early in the 20th century, but like the rest of the European Jewish population, it was decimated in the Holocaust.

According to the Israelische Religionsgemeinde (IRG), a Jewish community organization in Leipzig, over 15,000 Jews living in the city were persecuted as a result of the Nuremberg Laws, a set of anti-Semitic and racially discriminatory laws in Nazi Germany that came into effect in 1935. 

Today, Leipzig has the most active Jewish community in Germany's eastern state of Saxony, with around 1,300 members. 

Watch video 03:50

Global Snack: kzizot in Tel Aviv

Synagogues in Germany

Before 1933, there were some 2,800 Jewish temples in Germany. Today there are 130 synagogues and prayer rooms - a reflection of the tumultuous past of German-Jewish life, but also evidence of its current resurgence. (08.11.2018)  

