Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Leipzig

Leipzig is the largest city in Eastern Germany's state of Saxony, 160 kilometers southwest of Berlin. Leipzig boasts a renovated historical city center.

Leipzig played a significant role in instigating the fall of communism in Eastern Europe, through demonstrations which took place in and around St. Nicholas Church. This is a compilation of DW Content referring to Leipzig.

Policemen take a man into custody during a demonstration of Germany's Querdenker (Lateral Thinkers) movement that emerged as the loudest voice against the government's coronavirus curbs, on November 6, 2021 in Leipzig, eastern Germany. - The movement is attracting a wide mix of people including vaccine sceptics, neo-Nazis and members of the far-right AfD party. (Photo by STRINGER / AFP)

Coronavirus: Leipzig protesters rally against COVID measures 06.11.2021

More than 1,000 people demonstrated in the eastern German city against government coronavirus measures. Meanwhile, a domestic intelligence chief warned the COVID deniers' scene was becoming increasingly radicalized.
LEIPZIG, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 06: Christopher Nkunku of RB Leipzig celebrates after scoring their team's first goal during the Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund at Red Bull Arena on November 06, 2021 in Leipzig, Germany. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Bundesliga: Christopher Nkunku leads from the front as Marsch finally makes his mark 06.11.2021

Long-serving Yussuf Poulsen got the winner, but RB Leipzig's victory over Borussia Dortmund felt like an arrival for Jesse Marsch. The American's fingerprints were on the win but Christopher Nkunku made it happen.
Reiner Haseloff (CDU), Ministerpräsident von Sachsen-Anhalt, präsentiert eine wahrscheinlich 1500 Jahre alte Tonfigur eines knienden Mannes aus der mexikanischen Teotihuacan-Kultur. Insgesamt handelt es sich um 13 Artefakte aus der mittelamerikanischen Kultur, die die Polizei im Keller eines Hauses in der Altmark ausgegraben hatte. Die Staatskanzlei in Magdeburg plant die Rückgabe der Maya-Skulpturen an Mexiko und Guatemala Ende Mai.

Germany to return Mayan ancient artifacts to Guatemala and Mexico 01.11.2021

The historic objects were discovered last year in the state of Saxony-Anhalt. The owner says he bought them at a flea market in Leipzig in 2003 not knowing where they came from.

L: 23.10.2021, Cheftrainer Mark van Bommel VfL Wolfsburg Wolfsburg M: Wolfsburg's Austrian head coach Oliver Glasner on April 24, 2021 R: 23.10.2021, Trainer Jesse Marsch RB Leipzig

Bundesliga: Why are Frankfurt, Wolfsburg and RB Leipzig struggling? 28.10.2021

Eintracht Frankfurt, Wolfsburg and RB Leipzig all finished in European qualification places last year, but this season they are struggling. Jasmine Baba explains why things are different for the Bundesliga trio.
***ACHTUNG: Das Autorinnenfoto von Jasmina Kuhnke darf für Buchbesprechungen zu ihrem Roman “Schwarzes Herz”, sowie zur Berichterstattung für die Frankfurter Buchmesse 2021 mit dem Copyright Marvin Ruppert verwendet werden. Es darf allerdings nicht an Dritte weitergegeben werden, und Online darf das Autorinnenfoto ebenfalls nur in diesem Zusammenhang, mit dem Copyright und nicht zum Downloaden verwendet werden!*** Pressebild Jasmina Kuhnke. via Pressearchiv Rowohlt Verlag Rechte: Marvin Ruppert

Controversy over right-wing publishers at Frankfurt Book Fair 21.10.2021

"No space for Nazis," urges Jasmina Kuhnke — a Black writer who has canceled participation in the major trade event. Frankfurt Book Fair, however, insists on freedom of opinion.
Credit: William Glucroft Ort: Leipzig Datum: 06.10.21 Beschreibung: The Westin Leipzig hotel was the scene of a protest after the musician, Gil Ofarim, accused two of its staff of anti-Semitism. In an Instagram post, he said they told him to take off his Star of David necklace if he wanted to check in. Police are now investigating what happened.

Germany: Westin Hotel says employee cleared over Gil Ofarim's antisemitism claim 20.10.2021

The Westin Hotel Leipzig commissioned an independent report that it says casts doubt on singer Gil Ofarim's claims he was the victim of a verbal antisemitic attack while checking in.
Die Innenstadt von Leipzig (Sachsen), aufgenommen am Abend des 04.09.2017. Der starke Einwohnerzuwachs der Messemetropole hat sich abgeschwächt. Zogen im Jahr 2015 laut dem Leipziger Amt für Statistik noch knapp über 15.000 Menschen nach Leipzig, gab es 2016 nur noch zirka 11.000 Neu-Leipziger. Damit liegt der Zuzug jedoch noch immer über der von der Stadt erstellten Minimalprognose. Leipzig wächst also weiter kräftig. Foto: Jan Woitas/dpa-Zentralbild/ZB | Verwendung weltweit

10 reasons to love Leipzig 11.10.2021

In its latest German book "Ultimate Destinations in Germany," Lonely Planet puts Leipzig in the top slot — ahead of Lake Constance and Hamburg's Elbphilhrmonie. There are plenty of reasons to love Saxony’s largest city.
5.10.2021, Leipzig, Deutschand, Ein Demonstrant trägt die Fahne Israels über den Schultern. Nach Antisemitismus-Vorwürfen haben sich am Abend Hunderte Menschen vor dem «Westin Hotel» Leipzig versammelt, um Solidarität mit dem Musiker Gil Ofarim und Jüdinnen und Juden in Deutschland zu zeigen. Ofarim war am Montag nach eigenen Angaben Opfer eines antisemitischen Vorfalls in dem Leipziger Hotel geworden. Ein Mitarbeiter des «Westin Leipzig» habe ihn am Empfang aufgefordert, seinen Davidstern einzupacken. Aufgerufen hatte das Bündnis «Leipzig nimmt Platz».

What's behind the uproar over alleged antisemitic event in Leipzig? 06.10.2021

Police are investigating German musician Gil Ofarim's accusation of antisemitism at a Leipzig hotel. Activists are outraged, and the hotel in question is on the defensive.

Musiker und Schauspieler Gil Ofarim Training zur 10. Staffel von Let's Dance in Kayjays Dance Center in Muenchen am 13.03.2017

Who is German singer Gil Ofarim? 06.10.2021

The 39-year-old German rock star made headlines after he posted a video on social media in which he reports an antisemitic incident at a Leipzig hotel.
Gil Ofarim kommt zum Fotocall zu The absolut art of togetherness art talk im Hotel de Rome.

'Put your star away': Jewish singer refused service at German hotel 05.10.2021

When German musician Gil Ofarim arrived at a hotel in Leipzig, he says he was told to put away his Star of David necklace or he would not be allowed to check in. Hundreds of people came out to protest in solidarity.
Spieler, Trainer und Betreuer des BFC Dynamo nehmen am 24.05.1986 im heimischen Berliner Friedrich-Ludwig-Jahn-Sportpark im Jubel über den gewonnenen achten DDR-Fußballmeistertitel (nach einem 4:0 gegen Stahl Riesa) Aufstellung für ein Mannschaftsfoto: Stehend (5.v.l.-r.): Heiko Brestrich (erster im hellen Trikot),Marco Kostmann (Kopf/halbverdeckt), Michael Schulz,Rainer Ernst, Frank Rohde, Frank Pastor, Thomas Grether, unbekannt, Joachim Hall, Trainer Jürgen Bogs, Klubchef Manfred Kirste;Unten (v.l): Jörg Fügner, Eike Küttner, Bernd Schulz, Norbert Trieloff, Bodo Rudwaleit,Rainer Troppa, Frank Terletzki,Christian Backs,Andreas Thom, Waldemar Ksienzyk. Foto: Andreas Altwein | Verwendung weltweit

German reunification: What happened to East Germany's top football clubs? 03.10.2021

After German reunification, East Germany's top football clubs were integrated into the Bundesliga pyramid. But they struggled to compete and some huge names have slipped down the leagues.
30. Januar 2013 Das Sportforum Berlin in Hohenschönhausen # Das Sportforum Berlin in Hohenschönhausen, aufgenommen am 30. Januar 2013, ist der wichtigste und größte Olympia- und Bundesstützpunkt in Berlin sowie Eliteschule des Sports. Foto: Kitty Kleist-Heinrich | Verwendung weltweit

'Stasi club' BFC Dynamo: What happened to the record East German champions? 03.10.2021

With the anniversary of German unification on Sunday, the 10-time East German champions are languishing in the fourth division. BFC Dynamo are a unique club battling with the specters of past and present.
18.09.2021, Rheinenergie Stadion, Koeln, GER, 1.FBL. 1. FC Koeln vs RB Leipzig, im Bild: Jesse Marsch Cheftrainer/Headcoach (RB Leipzig), Foto ? nordphoto GmbH / Meuter DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

Bundesliga: What's behind Jesse Marsch's slow start at RB Leipzig? 18.09.2021

RB Leipzig followed up heavy losses to Bayern Munich and Manchester City with an unfulfilling draw against Cologne. Off to their worst start since their 2016 promotion, new coach Jesse Marsch has much to sort out.
MUNICH, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 18: Robert Lewandowski of FC Bayern Muenchen celebrates his first goal during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern München and VfL Bochum at Allianz Arena on September 18, 2021 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Bundesliga: Another Lewandowski record as Bayern Munich caps off terrific week 18.09.2021

Following decisive wins over RB Leipzig and Barcelona, Bayern Munich's class was again on display against Bochum. Robert Lewandowski toppled another Gerd Müller record and Leroy Sane rewarded Julian Nagelsmann's faith.
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group A - Manchester City v RB Leipzig - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - September 15, 2021 Manchester City's Ruben Dias and Kevin De Bruyne celebrates their second goal, an own goal scored by RB Leipzig's Nordi Mukiele Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

Champions League: Manchester City hit RB Leipzig for six 15.09.2021

Jesse Marsch's European debut as RB Leipzig head coach was more than disappointing as the Bundesliga side were outplayed and outscored by a ruthless Pep Guardiola team.
Bayern's Robert Lewandowski, right, celebrates after scoring the first goal of the match, on a penalty, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between RB Leipzig and FC Bayern Munich in Leipzig, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at their best in dominant win over RB Leipzig 11.09.2021

Julian Nagelsmann made a triumphant return to Leipzig as his Bayern Munich side dominated the game from start to finish. Robert Lewandowski scored again as Jamal Musiala had an impressive showing from the bench.
Show more articles