Champions League draw: Bayern Munich face Lazio in last 16

Bayern Munich's reward for topping their Champions League group is a tie against Italian side Lazio. Borussia Dortmund are paired with Dutch outfit PSV while Germany's other representative faces a tough task.

The only two German clubs to have won the Champions League in its current incarnation will be favorites to progress to the quarterfinals after the last-16 draw in Nyon, Switzerland on Monday.

Bayern Munich, who last won the title in the 2019-20 season, will face Italian side Lazio in their two-legged tie, with the first match in Rome and the return in Munich. Lazio are enduring a difficult Serie A campaign, sitting in 11th place in the table, but they qualified from group E behind Atletico Madrid.

The Bundesliga's other group winners, Borussia Dortmund, champions in 1997, will face Dutch side PSV Eindhoven. Under the guidance of former Dortmund coach Peter Bosz, PSV have been in red hot domestic form, winning all 16 of their Eredivisie matches so far, while a draw with Premier League leaders Arsenal secured their passage in the last matchday of the Champions League group stage.

"We knew that we would continue to face difficult tasks," said Dortmund coach Edin Terzic. "We also know Peter Bosz very well from his time here. We're looking forward to it. We have a great chance of advancing to the next round."

The third German side in European football's premier competition, RB Leipzig, have been handed a tougher task still, after they were drawn against Real Madrid. The Spanish giants have won this competition more times than anyone else and currently top La Liga.

Holders Manchester City have a straightforward looking draw against Copenhagen while Barcelona vs. Napoli looks the standout tie.

All first legs are to be played in mid- to late February, with the return legs in early to mid-March.

