10 reasons to love Saxony
Saxony has about four million inhabitants and covers 18,400 square km (7,110 sq mi). Here are some of our favorite places to visit.
Meissen porcelain
The Saxon city of Meissen is known the world over for its porcelain. The first European hard-paste porcelain was developed here in 1708. Saxon kings even brought the white gold with them when they traveled. Meissen porcelain remains one of Germany's best known products.
Muskauer Park
In 1815, Prince Hermann von Pückler-Muskau began creating this masterpiece of garden design. The park extends on both sides of the river Neisse, which constitutes the border between Germany and Poland. The park boasts broad meadows, miles of winding paths, numerous lakes, rivers as well as a magnificent castle.
Dresden
Saxony's state capital Dresden is a Mecca for tourists, offering plenty of culture, art and and fabulous architecture. The Frauenkirche church (pictured) was destroyed at the end of the Second World War and remained a ruin for decades. After German unification, it was rebuilt using as much original material as possible. When it reopened in 2005, Dresden won back one of its famous landmarks.
Elbe meadows
The opposite riverbank offers a fabulous view of Dresden's historical city center. The meadows that stretch along the river for some 30 kilometers (18 miles) are ideal for extended walks and picnics. Sometimes, there are open air film nights and concerts too.
Saxon Switzerland
Saxon Switzerland national park is right around the corner and the perfect place for those wanting to hike or climb. The area is known for its unqiue rock formations that can reach a height of 730 meters (2,395 ft).
Leipzig
Leipzig recently celebrated its millennial anniversary — but it's by no means an old-fashioned city. It's actually hugely popular among young people and creative types. Many artists have established studios in abandoned cotton mills. And the city is full of bars and galleries.
Johann Sebastian Bach
Today, Leipzig is perhaps best known for composer Johann Sebastian Bach, who spent most of his working life in the city. This is reflected in Leipzig's Bach archive, the Bach Museum and honored annually with the Bach Festival. The composer is buried in St Thomas' Church.
Görlitz
Germany's easternmost city survived the Second World War virtually undamaged. As a result, the town boasts 4,000 historical buildings from different eras. That in turn attracts international moviemakers: Görlitz has been used as a film location for several Hollywood blockbusters, such as The Grand Budapest Hotel — earning it the nickname Görliwood.
Ore Mountains
The Ore Mountains extend along the German-Czech border and are a heaven for nature lovers. In summer, this region is perfect for hiking, whereas in winter, the area is ideal for skiing. Here, you’ll find the town of Oberwiesenthal, a ski resort at 914 meters above sea level. It can be reached by narrow-gauge railway.
Sorbs
Lower Lusatia in Brandenburg and Upper Lusatia in Saxony are settlement areas of the West Slavic Sorbs, a recognized German minority. Sorbs are also known for their traditional costumes, parades and dances.