 Germany: First kosher restaurant opens in Leipzig

News

Germany: First kosher restaurant opens in Leipzig

Café Salomon is Leipzig's first kosher restaurant since the World War II. The city, where tens of thousands of Jews were persecuted in the 1930s, has one of the most active Jewish communities in central Germany.

Verschiedene koschere Speisen (picture-alliance/dpa)

Hummus, fried fish and matzo ball soup. Those are some of the things you can find on the menu at Cafe Salomon, Leipzig's first kosher restaurant since World War II.

"We are trying to close a gap in Leipzig," according to Gotthard Dittrich, head of the Rahn school in Leipzig near the restaurant. He spoke with the Leipziger Volkszeitung (LVZ) newspaper at the store's opening ceremony on Tuesday.

According to Cafe Salomon's owner, Jakow Kerzhner, kosher-abiding Jews could only have meals "at home," he told LVZ. Most restaurants prepare meat, fish and dairy products in a kitchen, which is prohibited under Kashrut, Judaism's dietary laws.

The restaurant does not serve meat because "beefy" and "milky" products, according to Kashrut laws, have to be served in separate kitchens — too complicated and expensive a process for Cafe Salomon. However, fish is on the menu, as well as other vegetarian and vegan options.

"If we cooked meat in our kitchen, then we wouldn't be able to serve coffee with milk," Kerzhner said, who eats kosher himself. 

'A part of the living identity'

The idea for the restaurant came from Dittrich of the Rahn school and Gabriele Goldfuss, who is responsible for international collaboration in Leipzig. The Rahn school  has a close partnership with a high school in Herzliya, a town just north of Tel Aviv in Israel. 

"I hope that guests from all over the world come here," Goldfuss told LVZ. "I am proud that the Jewish community has become a part of the living identity of this city."

Leipzig had a large Jewish community early in the 20th century but, like all other all other cities claimed by the Nazis, it was decimated.

According to the Israelische Religionsgemeinde (IRG) in Leipzig, over 15,000 Leipzig Jews were persecuted after the Nuremberg Laws, a set of anti-Semitic and racial laws in Nazi Germany came into effect in 1935. 

Today, Leipzig has the most active Jewish community in Germany's eastern state of Saxony with around 1,300 members. 

