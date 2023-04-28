Germany: Federal prosecutor takes over probe into gym attack
A Syrian national allegedly stabbed four people in Duisburg last week and is also suspected of fatally stabbing a 35-year-old man. Investigators believe the attacks could have an Islamist motive.
Germany's federal prosecutor has taken over the investigation into last week's attack on a gym in the western city of Duisburg, news agencies reported Friday.
DPA news agency cited the special significance of the case as the reason for the move, citing a spokeswoman for the prosecutor's office, which is based in the western city of Karlsruhe.
Investigators in North Rhine-Westphalia, the state where the stabbing attack took place, had initially said that knifings appeared to have been a targeted attack on one of the victims, but more recently, they spoke of a possible Islamist motivation for the crime.