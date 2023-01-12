  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Climate protests
Ethiopia
Barechested man being escorted out of a building by police officers in protection gear
Police arrested to suspected plotters and conducted raids for dangerous chemicalsImage: WTVnews/dpa/picture alliance
PoliticsGermany

Is Islamist terror a threat to Germany?

Marcel Fürstenau
30 minutes ago

The arrest of two terror suspects once again raises questions about the scope of the terrorist threat to Germany. It also brings back memories of the 2016 Christmas market attack.

https://p.dw.com/p/4M5LS

The most recent arrest of two terror suspects in Germany has raised the specter of Islamist terror in Germany — despite intensified efforts to prevent such an attack in recent years.

Two men had intended to kill "an unspecified number of people" using ricin and cyanide, the Düsseldorf prosecutor general's office announced this week.

The police did not find any bomb-making materials on the men arrested in Castrop-Rauxel, a small town in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia, on January 8. Nevertheless, the brothers, aged 32 and 25, who are from Iran, remain in custody.

Despite unsuccessful searches of apartments and garages, investigators believe that the terror suspects, who arrived in Germany in 2015, wanted to obtain cyanide and ricin, substances that are extremely toxic even in the smallest of quantities.

In retrospect, what the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution's (BfV) President Thomas Haldenwang said in June 2022 when he presented his annual report sounds almost like a prophecy:

"The overall picture is dominated in particular by small groups and individual perpetrators acting alone, who are recruited and radicalized through online propaganda."

The two men arrested also seem to fit this profile.

Firefighters carrying plastic containers out of a house
The recent case brings up memories of a raid in 2018 when ricin was found in a flat in CologneImage: picture-alliance/dpa/O. Berg

Tip-off from US intelligence

According to the public prosecutor's office, the tip-off about the brothers came from the US.

The Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser said that 21 Islamist attacks have been prevented in Germany since 2000. However, this would hardly have been possible without the support of foreign intelligence services, especially in the US.

This is the assessment of Islamism and terror expert Guido Steinberg of the Berlin-based German Institute for International and Security Affairs (SWP) in a study commissioned by the Konrad Adenauer Foundation.

In 2021, Steinberg warned that it would be a risk to "outsource" large parts of German counterterrorism to the United States. Germany has had great difficulties in the fight against Islamist terrorism since 2001, "primarily concerning the early detection of terrorist planning through human and technical resources."

police and emergency cars at the scene in 2016
An attack on the Christmas market at Berlin's Breitscheidplatz is Germany's worst terror attack to dateImage: picture-alliance/dpa/M. Kappeler

Biological warfare agent

At first glance, this most recent case resembles an advanced terror plot that was uncovered in Cologne in June 2018 where the man accused had stored large quantities of ricin in his apartment.

Two years later, he was sentenced to ten years in prison for preparing a serious act of violence endangering the state.

The most serious Islamist attack in Germany occurred in December 2016, when Anis Amri drove a truck into a Christmas market in Berlin. Twelve people died in the attack.

The number of terrorist attacks and plots dropped sharply after the attack on the Christmas market in Berlin.

Berlin Christmas market attack

But, according to Steinberg, this is primarily a result of the decline of the Islamic State (IS) terrorist organization in the Middle East and improved technical reconnaissance by the United States.

It is "less due to the effectiveness of Germany's counterterrorism efforts, which remain fragmented, patchy, and error-prone," his analysis states.

Due to Germany's federal structure, all 16 federal states have their own police and constitutional protection agencies, which for a long time exchanged little information with each other.

But since 2004, they have been sitting at the same table with representatives of eight federal security agencies in the Joint Counter-Terrorism Center (GTAZ) in Berlin — helping to eliminate many coordination problems.

Nevertheless, the case of Anis Amri showed that the problems are of a more fundamental nature, Steinberg said.

Amri was initially classified as dangerous and placed under surveillance, but after he moved from North Rhine-Westphalia to Berlin in 2016, the German capital's police force classified him as a petty criminal and therefore no longer dangerous.

"His surveillance expired, paving the way for the Breitscheidplatz attack on December 19," Steinberg concluded. The findings of a special investigator from the Berlin Senate support this view.

Many people at a long conference table
Since 2004, the 16 states' police and intelligence agencies have been sitting at the same table with representatives of eight federal security agencies in the Joint Counter-Terrorism Center (GTAZ) in Berlin Image: Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa/picture alliance

Fewer potential threats

The fact that the threat of new terrorist attack is perhaps underestimated could also be down to the sharp decline in the number of so-called "dangerous persons" who the police believe may be capable of carrying out terrorist attacks.

In 2018, the police registered more than 770 people as Islamist threats; two years later, there were just under 630, and now only around 530.

"The attacks that have occurred in Germany in recent years were all perpetrated by individuals from the spectrum of self-radicalized lone perpetrators," BfV President Thomas Haldenwang told German news agency DPA in an interview in December. The two terror suspects arrested now, just a few weeks later, may also belong on this spectrum.

Even if no bomb-making chemicals are found, the brothers may still face charges and the possibility of being convicted. If it can be proved that the young men were indeed preparing a serious act of violence to endanger the state, they would face prison sentences of anything between six months to ten years.

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.

Marcel Fürstenau
Marcel Fürstenau Author and reporter for politics and contemporary events, with a focus on Germany
Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

damaged lorry used for attack

Does Germany's special network to prevent Islamist extremists' attacks work?

Does Germany's special network to prevent Islamist extremists' attacks work?

Political and religious extremism has long been seen as a threat to democracy in Germany. The Counter Terrorism Center is where agencies and police network to prevent Islamist extremist attacks. Is it effective?
TerrorismJuly 23, 2022
A teen looks at a smartphone screen in the dark

COVID pandemic can make teens easy targets for radicalization

COVID pandemic can make teens easy targets for radicalization

Teens at home under coronavirus lockdown are dealing with unprecedented uncertainty about their future. Teachers are seeing an upswing in "existential fears" that could make students easy targets for extremist groups.
SocietyFebruary 6, 2021
Pictures of Hanau attack victims with candles and flowers

Germany marks first-ever National Remembrance Day for Victims of Terrorist Violence

Germany marks first-ever National Remembrance Day for Victims of Terrorist Violence

The NSU, Hanau, the Breitscheidplatz Christmas market — these names evoke memories of terrorist attacks in Germany's recent past. As leaders meet to commemorate the victims, some say more needs to be done to help them.
SocietyMarch 11, 2022
Show more stories
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

US President Joe Biden speaks by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin at his Delaware home

White House says classified files found in Biden's home

Politics1 hour ago
Page 1 of 1
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Three women walk outside on a sunny day, surrounded by security officials

Can Berlin, Paris reset 'strained' EU-Ethiopia ties?

Can Berlin, Paris reset 'strained' EU-Ethiopia ties?

Politics11 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A girl receives a measles vaccine

India's new cervical cancer vaccine drive to help more women

India's new cervical cancer vaccine drive to help more women

Health4 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Bottles and other rubbish on the ground at Berlin's Brandenburg Gate

'Chaos city' Berlin?

'Chaos city' Berlin?

Society5 hours ago6 images
More from Germany

Europe

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses his ruling party legislators.

Turkey holds key to NATO membership for Sweden, Finland

Turkey holds key to NATO membership for Sweden, Finland

Politics60 minutes ago03:45 min
More from Europe

Middle East

A noose hangs in front of the Iranian flag

Iran protesters fight death penalty as executions await

Iran protesters fight death penalty as executions await

Rule of Law9 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A metaverse avatar of Mark Zuckerberg waves to the camera

Meta faces a future of more legal woes and falling revenues

Meta faces a future of more legal woes and falling revenues

Business5 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Moonlight illuminates the skyline of dark Baracoa

Life in Cuba means living with constant blackouts

Life in Cuba means living with constant blackouts

BusinessJanuary 11, 20238 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage