Anis Amri carried out a suicide attack on a Berlin Christmas market in December 2016, killing 12 people. Four days later, he was shot dead by Italian police whilst on the run.

Anis Amri drove a stolen truck into a crowd of people at a Christmas market in the German capital Berlin in December 2016. The attack happened at the Breitscheidplatz next to the Wilhelm Memorial Church and left 12 people dead and 56 injured. Amri, a failed asylum seeker from Tunisia, became the subject of a Europe-wide manhunt and was killed four days later in a shootout with police in Italy. Amri had been on the radar prior to the attack but authorities had been unable to deport him. Here you can find an automatic compilation of all DW content on Anis Amri.