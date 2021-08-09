Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Anis Amri carried out a suicide attack on a Berlin Christmas market in December 2016, killing 12 people. Four days later, he was shot dead by Italian police whilst on the run.
Amri had been on the radar prior to the attack but authorities had been unable to deport him. Here you can find an automatic compilation of all DW content on Anis Amri.
Germany deported a key suspect in the 2016 Berlin Christmas market attack before he was questioned, according to leaked documents. But authorities denied reports that Bilel Ben Ammar worked for Moroccan intelligence.
On December 19, 2016, twelve people lost their lives in a terror attack on a Berlin Christmas market. Many have gathered to commemorate their deaths, but questions about the attacker remain unanswered two years later.