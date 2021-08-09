Visit the new DW website

Anis Amri

Anis Amri carried out a suicide attack on a Berlin Christmas market in December 2016, killing 12 people. Four days later, he was shot dead by Italian police whilst on the run.

Anis Amri drove a stolen truck into a crowd of people at a Christmas market in the German capital Berlin in December 2016. The attack happened at the Breitscheidplatz next to the Wilhelm Memorial Church and left 12 people dead and 56 injured. Amri, a failed asylum seeker from Tunisia, became the subject of a Europe-wide manhunt and was killed four days later in a shootout with police in Italy. Amri had been on the radar prior to the attack but authorities had been unable to deport him. Here you can find an automatic compilation of all DW content on Anis Amri.

December 19, 2016*** Police secures the area at the site of an accident at a Christmas market on Breitscheidplatz square near the fashionable Kurfuerstendamm avenue in the west of Berlin, Germany, December 19, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Berlin Christmas market attack made possible by 'serious' errors, report finds 09.08.2021

Bureaucratic failures and critical misjudgment of the attacker's behavior made the 2016 terrorist attack possible, a Berlin parliament committee report concluded.
Screenshot von Al Manhaj Media zeigt Ahmed Abdelasis A. (32), alias Abu Walaa, seit einigen Jahren einer der einflussreichsten Prediger der radikalen deutschen Salafisten-Szene. Er wurde am 08.11.2016 bei einer Polizeiaktion gegen ein überregionales salafistisch- dschihadistisches Netzwerk festgenommen. Screenshot von Al Manhaj Media via Youtube/dpa (zu dpa Abu Walaa - Ein mysteriöser Seelenfänger vom 08.11.2016. Bestmögliche Qualität) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

Abu Walaa, the preacher guilty of supporting 'Islamic State' terrorism 24.02.2021

The trial of suspected "Islamic State" recruiter Abu Walaa has lasted three and a half years in the German city of Celle. He was sentenced to over 10 years in prison.
19.12.2016 ARCHIV - 19.12.2016, Berlin: Polizisten und Rettungskräfte stehen vor der Gedächtniskirche am Breitscheidplatz, nachdem der Attentäter Anis Amri mit einem Lastwagen über den Platz gerast war. Amri hatte am 19. Dezember 2016 zunächst einen Lastwagenfahrer erschossen und war dann mit dessen Fahrzeug über den Weihnachtsmarkt auf dem Berliner Breitscheidplatz gerast. Insgesamt tötete er zwölf Menschen. Nach seiner Flucht wurde er in Italien von der Polizei erschossen. Foto: Michael Kappeler/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Berlin Islamist terror attack: A deadly story of failure 18.12.2020

Anis Amri committed the worst Islamist attack in Germany to date when he drove into the Christmas market on Breitscheidplatz. Four years later many questions are unanswered. And many fear such an event could be repeated.
+++Nur im Rahmen der Berichterstattung zu verwenden!+++ Kammergericht, Kleistpark, Schoeneberg, Berlin, Deutschland | Verwendung weltweit

Germany: Islamist jailed over planned terror attack 24.01.2020

A Berlin court has sentenced an Islamist to more than five years in jail for preparing a dangerous bomb attack. The man is from the same milieu as Berlin Christmas market attacker Anis Amri.
10.12.2019, Berlin: Eine Frau zündet auf dem Weihnachtsmarkt am Breitscheidplatz am Mahnmal für die Opfer des Attentats vom 19. Dezember 2016 eine Kerze an. Am 19. Dezember jährt sich der Anschlag auf den Weihnachtsmarkt am Breitscheidplatz zum dritten Mal. Insgesamt starben 12 Menschen. Foto: Christoph Soeder/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Breitscheidplatz: A Christmas market like no other 19.12.2019

The Christmas market at Berlin's Breitscheidplatz is centrally located next to the Memorial Church, in the middle of shopping avenues. Three years ago it acquired sad notoriety when it became the target of an attack.
16.05.2019, Berlin: Die Anwälte Tarig Elobied und Türker Kerem (li) stehen in einem Gerichtssaal und warten auf ihren Mandanten. Der aus Dagestan stammende russische Staatsbürger Magomed-Ali C. wird laut Anklage beschuldigt, einen Sprengstoffanschlag in Deutschland vorbereitet zu haben. Laut Anklage des Generalbundesanwalts soll der Mann sich den Planungen im Oktober 2016 auch der spätere Weihnachtsmarkt-Attentäter Anis Amri angeschlossen haben. Zu Beginn des Prozesses verweigerte der Angeklagte seine Vorführung so lange, bis die Pressevertreter aus dem Saal waren. Foto: Paul Zinken/dpa/Pool/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Germany: Trial of Berlin bomb plotter begins 16.05.2019

Magomed-Ali C. was arrested in August 2018 on suspicion of planning a bomb attack at a Berlin shopping center. He allegedly had close ties to the man who killed 11 people at a Christmas market in the capital in 2016.
12.01.2018****Vermummte Beamte der Bereitschaftspolizei und des Spezialeinsatzkommandos (SEK) sichern am 12.01.2018 eine Hofeinfahrt in der Innenstadt von Neuwied (Rheinland-Pfalz). (zu dpa Razzia in Neuwied und in anderen Orten vom 12.01.2018) Foto: Thomas Frey/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Berlin Christmas market attacker accomplice charged with bomb plot 05.03.2019

State prosecutors have charged an Islamist with planning a bomb attack in Germany alongside Anis Amri. The plot to "kill as many people as possible," was foiled by police in 2016.

19.12.2016*** Police work at the site of an accident at a Christmas market on Breitscheidplatz square near the fashionable Kurfuerstendamm avenue in the west of Berlin, Germany, December 19, 2016. A truck ploughed into a crowd close to a Christmas market in the German capital Berlin on Monday evening, killing one person and injuring several others, the police said. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

German interior minister defends deportation of Berlin terrorist associate 01.03.2019

A friend of the Berlin Christmas market attacker is at the center of a probe into security shortcomings and a botched investigation. Bilel Ben Ammar was quickly deported following the 2016 truck attack.
14.07.2017+++ People look at a memorial on the Promenade des Anglais as part of the commemorations of last year's July 14 Bastille Day fatal truck attack in Nice, France, July 14, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Friend of Berlin truck attacker in France during Nice attack: reports 27.02.2019

A friend of Anis Amri who was deported to his native Tunisia following the 2016 Berlin Christmas market attack may have been in Nice around the time of the Bastille Day truck attack, German media have reported.
19.12.2018, Berlin: Eine Frau legt am Breitscheidplatz am Mahnmal eine Blume ab. Zwei Jahre nach dem islamistischen Terroranschlag vor der Gedächtniskirche am Breitscheidplatz fand dort eine Gedenkveranstaltung statt. Foto: Britta Pedersen/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

'Terrorist accomplice' in Anis Amri Berlin attack deported, according to report 22.02.2019

Germany deported a key suspect in the 2016 Berlin Christmas market attack before he was questioned, according to leaked documents. But authorities denied reports that Bilel Ben Ammar worked for Moroccan intelligence.
20.12.2018, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Recklinghausen: Polizisten und Feuerwehrleute stehenden neben einem beschädigten Auto an einer Bushaltestelle. Der Fahrer des Wagens ist in Recklinghausen in eine Gruppe wartender Menschen an einer Bushaltestelle gerast und hat mehrere Personen verletzt. Nach Informationen der Polizei war der Mann in Richtung Innenstadt unterwegs, als er von der Fahrbahn abkam auf die Gegenseite geriet. Dort fuhr er in die an der Haltestelle wartende Menge. Über die Ursache war zunächst nichts bekannt. Foto: Marcel Kusch/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Driver plows car into pedestrians at German bus stop, killing one 20.12.2018

Recklinghausen police have said that several people were injured and one killed in the incident. They have, however, warned that no assumptions should be made at this point.
19.12.2018, Berlin: Eine Frau legt am Breitscheidplatz am Mahnmal eine Blume ab. Zwei Jahre nach dem islamistischen Terroranschlag vor der Gedächtniskirche am Breitscheidplatz fand dort eine Gedenkveranstaltung statt. Foto: Britta Pedersen/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Berlin terror attack: Germany grapples with unanswered questions two years on 19.12.2018

On December 19, 2016, twelve people lost their lives in a terror attack on a Berlin Christmas market. Many have gathered to commemorate their deaths, but questions about the attacker remain unanswered two years later.
BERLIN, GERMANY - DECEMBER 19: A mourner lays a candle at a memorial to victims following its inauguration at the site of the 2016 Christmas market terror attack at Breitscheidplatz on the attack's first anniversary on December 19, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. On December 19, 2016, Tunisian immigrant Anis Amri hijacked a truck after killing the driver and plowed it into the Christmas market, killing 11 people and injuring 56 in an Islamist-motivated plot. Victims and their relatives met with Chancellor Merkel yesterday after expressing their frustration against what they feel has been an inadequate response by the German government to the victims' trauma. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Berlin Christmas market attacker Anis Amri did not act alone 15.12.2018

The information, provided by Italian police, was apparently released just two weeks after the terror attack. It suggests Amri was part of a Salafist cell that helped him in the attack.
20.11.2018, Berlin: Eisenkörbe mit Sandsäcken gefüllt stehen am Weihnachtsmarkt am Breitscheidplatz. Der Berliner Weihnachtsmarkt an der Gedächtniskirche wird zwei Jahre nach dem islamistischen Terroranschlag mit zwölf Todesopfern aufwendig abgeriegelt. Arbeiter bauen an den Längsseiten des Breitscheidplatzes mehr als hundert quadratische Gitterkörbe auf und verschrauben sie zu einer langen Reihe. Foto: Paul Zinken/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

New fortified security measures at Berlin Christmas market 23.11.2018

Christmas markets are a highlight of the holidays for Germans, but attempts to keep them safe could disrupt the magic. The site of Berlin's devastating 2016 truck attack has now become a testing area for heavy security.
MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 23: British police guard the entrance to the Manchester Arena stadium in Manchester, United Kingdom on May 23, 2017. A large explosion was reported earlier in the evening and British police confirmed that at least 19 killed and many other wounded at American singer Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena. UK officials treating Manchester Arena explosion as Äòpossible terrorist incidentÄô Lindsey Parnaby / Anadolu Agency | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Britain's MI5 missed 'opportunities' to prevent Manchester terror attack 22.11.2018

A parliamentary committee has criticized MI5 and London police for failing to adequately deal with Salman Abedi. The British citizen killed 22 people when he detonated explosives outside an Ariana Grande concert.
FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 31, 2013, file photo, a man looks at his cellphone as he walks on the street in downtown Madrid. The National Security Agency has implanted software in nearly 100,000 computers around the world ¿ but not in the United States ¿ that allows the U.S. to conduct surveillance on those machines, The New York Times reported Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2014. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File) |

Police informants in Germany: Money, attention and scandal 15.11.2018

Despite the use of several informants, police weren’t able to stop terrorist Anis Amri. Still, authorities continue to rely on such sources. How does it work? What do they get paid? DW asks the experts.
