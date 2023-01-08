  1. Skip to content
German rescue worker in protective suit and police officer in cordoned off area
An Iranian national has been taken into police custody in western Germany for allegedly planning an Islamist attack using cyanide and ricinImage: Christoph Reichwein/dpa/picture alliance
TerrorismGermany

Germany: Man suspected of planning 'serious act of violence'

2 hours ago

Police and prosecutors suspect an Iranian national of preparing an "Islamist-motivated attack" using ricin and cyanide. It has not yet been decided whether he will be brought before a magistrate.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LrhB

A 32-year-old man has been taken into police custody in the western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia for allegedly preparing an "Islamist-motivated attack," police and prosecutors said in a joint statement on Sunday.

The man, identified as an Iranian, was "suspected of having prepared a serious act of violence that endangers the state by procuring cyanide and ricin to commit an Islamist-motivated attack."

Ricin is a highly toxic biological weapon.

Residence searched for 'toxic substances'

According to a press release issued by Munster police, Recklinghausen police and the Dusseldorf prosecutor's office, a residence in the town of Castrop-Rauxel in the Ruhr region was searched for "toxic substances."

An area around the suspect's residence was cordoned off as police and rescue workers were deployed to the site. The Deutsche Presse-Agentur (dpa) news agency reported that numerous emergency workers wore protective suits as they were deployed at the site.

Investigators said, "The search serves to find corresponding toxins and other evidence."

Investigators said that another person was arrested during the operation and taken into custody.

It has not yet been decided whether the 32-year-old will be brought before a magistrate.

sdi/kb (dpa, AFP)

 

Person in protective gear

Germany: IS sympathizer jailed 10 years over poisoning plan

Germany: IS sympathizer jailed 10 years over poisoning plan

Planning a ricin attack in Germany has ended in 10 years of jail time for an IS adherent. The Dusseldorf court heard that the Tunisian and his wife had stashed toxins and bomb components in their Cologne apartment.
CrimeMarch 26, 2020
Ukraine updates: Fighting goes on despite Russian cease-fire

Ukraine updates: Fighting goes on despite Russian cease-fire

Politics18 hours ago
