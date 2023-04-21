  1. Skip to content
The John Reed fitness studio in Duisburg where the attack occurred
Investigators examine the fitness studio in Duisburg where the attack took placeImage: Christoph Reichwein/dpa/picture alliance
CrimeGermany

Duisburg gym stabbings: Police publish images of suspect

56 minutes ago

Police are still looking for a suspect after the attack in western Germany. His pictures were released and a €2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

https://p.dw.com/p/4QPyg

German police on Friday released images of a fugitive man suspected of carrying out a stabbing attack at a fitness studio in the western city of Duisburg.

An attacker seriously injured four people, one of whom remains in a life-threatening condition.

Police said they were able to obtain footage from a surveillance camera located near the John Reed Fitness studio where the attack occurred late Tuesday.

Four stabbed in a gym in Germany: DW's Joscha Weber reports

Reward offered

Based on the images released, authorities described the suspect as being between 25 and 35 years old, tall and of normal build.

At the time of the attack he had a black beard and wore a black jacket, blue jeans and black shoes with a white band around the soles. The man also wore a black baseball cap and was carrying a dark backpack.

A reward of €2,000 ($2,200) is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

dh/wd (AP, dpa)

