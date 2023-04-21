Duisburg gym stabbings: Police publish images of suspect

Police are still looking for a suspect after the attack in western Germany. His pictures were released and a €2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

German police on Friday released images of a fugitive man suspected of carrying out a stabbing attack at a fitness studio in the western city of Duisburg.

An attacker seriously injured four people, one of whom remains in a life-threatening condition.

Police said they were able to obtain footage from a surveillance camera located near the John Reed Fitness studio where the attack occurred late Tuesday.

Four stabbed in a gym in Germany: DW's Joscha Weber reports To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Reward offered

Based on the images released, authorities described the suspect as being between 25 and 35 years old, tall and of normal build.

At the time of the attack he had a black beard and wore a black jacket, blue jeans and black shoes with a white band around the soles. The man also wore a black baseball cap and was carrying a dark backpack.

A reward of €2,000 ($2,200) is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

dh/wd (AP, dpa)

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.