  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Sudan crisis
Russia's war in Ukraine
A close-up of the barred door to a fitness studio in Duisburg, Germany, with a note from police attached to the door, after four people were stabbed inside the building on April 18, 2023.
Police sealed off the entrance to the building after the crimeImage: Christoph Reichwein/dpa/picture alliance
CrimeGermany

Germany: Suspect still on loose after Duisburg gym stabbings

26 minutes ago

Police in the western German city say they are looking for a fairly tall man aged about 30 still on the run after four people were stabbed in a fitness center. They said they believed the suspect was acting alone.

https://p.dw.com/p/4QHQh

Police in Duisburg believe a man aged around 30 acted alone when stabbing and seriously wounding four people at a gym in the western German city on Tuesday evening

The suspect was still on the loose on Wednesday morning following an unsuccessful manhunt after the suspected knife crime.

Investigators have opened a preliminary attempted murder case. 

What condition are the victims in? 

Four people aged between 21 and 32, all German citizens, were injured in the stabbing.

"Three men suffered initially life-threatening injuries and one man was seriously wounded," police said. "They were taken to nearby hospitals and in some cases underwent emergency procedures. According to our current information, one man's life is still in danger."

The first emergency calls from the fitness studio came in just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday evening. 

Four police officers outside a gym in Duisburg, Germany, after a man stabbed four people in the building. April 18, 2023.
Police were not able to issue a verified description of the suspect, with some of the victims in no condition to describe their attackerImage: Christoph Reichwein/dpa/picture alliance

What do police know about the suspect? 

Police said they could only offer a preliminary description of the suspect because the strongest witnesses had required medical attention before they could be debriefed.

"Several witnesses were questioned in the evening and into the night," police said in a press release. "Because the four injured people were not immediately able to be interviewed, a precise description of the suspect could not at first be verified."

A full description would follow as soon as possible, they said.

But police said the individual was believed to be aged around 30, roughly 1 meter 80 centimeters (just under 6 foot) tall, of a normal build with a long black beard. They described his appearance as reminiscent of someone from a "southern country," a common German police euphemism to denote a dark-skinned suspect.

He was thought to have been wearing a dark long-sleeved pullover and dark trousers during the attack, as well as a black cap with its bill facing the front.

Four stabbed in a gym in Germany: DW's Joscha Weber reports

Gym sealed off for evidence-gathering

Police sealed off and searched the gym seeking further evidence and in a bid to limit any potential further threat. 

"The police's search operations are running at full speed," police said, adding that they had set up an online portal where they were appealing to possible eyewitnesses for videos, photos, or written evidence pertaining to the attack. Anonymous tips were also welcome, they said.

msh/nm (AFP, dpa)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Click here to watch live

LIVE — Poland marks anniversary of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising

History55 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A street vendor selling shoes in Harare

Zimbabwe marks Independence Day

Zimbabwe marks Independence Day

Politics13 hours ago02:27 min
More from Africa

Asia

Anti-Government & APEC protest outside APEC

Thailand: MEPs call for reform of 'draconian' lese majeste

Thailand: MEPs call for reform of 'draconian' lese majeste

Society20 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A man in a VR headset controls a robot

Hannover Fair: Industrial firms get to work in the metaverse

Hannover Fair: Industrial firms get to work in the metaverse

BusinessApril 18, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Wheat field in Ukraine with a fragment of a rocket half-buried among the plants

Unilateral import bans on Ukrainian grain challenge EU

Unilateral import bans on Ukrainian grain challenge EU

Politics4 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A man lays down a wreath at Yad Vashem.

Israel marks Holocaust Remembrance Day

Israel marks Holocaust Remembrance Day

Society21 hours ago02:14 min
More from Middle East

North America

People assembling a Tyrannosaurus Rex dinosaur skeleton

Bone to pick: Is the dinosaur fossil investment craze over?

Bone to pick: Is the dinosaur fossil investment craze over?

BusinessApril 18, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

A Brazilian cowboy leading a herd of cattle in the Pantanal region

Brazil struggles to protect Amazon amid booming beef demand

Brazil struggles to protect Amazon amid booming beef demand

Business3 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage