Germany: Several people stabbed in Duisburg gym

According to information from Germany's Bild newspaper, police suspect the perpetrator went on a rampage and is still on the run. The motive behind the attack is still unclear.
Police tweeted that "three of the victims have life-threatening injuries" with one other victim also suffering serious harm from the attack.
DW correspondent Joscha Weber, who is on the ground in Duisberg, said a police spokesman told him that they are searching for "at least one suspect." The SEK tactical police unit is involved in the search operation.
Weber said the streets were "calm" as the city center was blocked off. He noted that the police were searching even beyond the Duisburg city limits to find the perpetrator.
The police set up a media contact point for the press in front of the city hall in Duisburg. Witnesses who were at the crime scene are now being questioned.
Four stabbed in a gym in Germany: DW's Joscha Weber reports
