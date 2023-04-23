  1. Skip to content
A police car stands outside the fitness studio in Duisburg where the attack took place
Police have made an arrest several days after people were stabbed in a gym in DuisburgImage: Christoph Reichwein/dpa/picture alliance
CrimeGermany

Germany: Suspect in Duisburg gym stabbing arrested

25 minutes ago

A 27-year-old man in Duisburg has been arrested on suspicion of attacking people in a fitness center earlier this week.

https://p.dw.com/p/4QSDB

German police has arrested a suspect in connection to the stabbing at a gym in the western city of Duisburg, the public prosecutor for Germany's state of North-Rhine Westphalia confirmed on Sunday.

Four people were injured on Tuesday when a man went on a rampage in a fitness studio in Duisburg's old town, using a "stabbing or cutting" weapon.

Police arrested the 27-year-old suspect in his apartment in Duisburg on Saturday evening, a police spokesperson said. The public prosecutor's office confirmed that the suspect has Syrian citizenship.

Duisburg public prosecutor Jill Mc Culler said that police had been looking for the suspect since Friday after inspecting photos from a security camera.

The suspect will be brought before a magistrate's court on Monday, she added.

According to the current state of the investigation, a 21-year-old man was the apparent main target of Tuesday's attack. According to the public prosecutor, he was still in a life-or-death situation on Saturday.

Of the three other victims, two 24-year-olds were still in the hospital, but their statuses had stabilized. A 32-year-old had already been released from the hospital.

Four stabbed in a gym in Germany: DW's Joscha Weber reports

More to come…

ab/dj (AFP, dpa)

This satellite photo from Planet Labs PBC shows fires burning at Khartoum International Airport in Khartoum, Sudan

US, France evacuates citizens from Sudan amid conflict

Conflicts2 hours ago
