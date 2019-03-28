Germany extends ban on arms sales to Saudi Arabia

German arms exports to Riyahd have been halted since October 2018, after the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
Germany has extended its current ban on arms exports to Saudi Arabia for six more months, ending on September 30, Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Thursday.
During that period, no new contracts will be approved, Seibert said. The decision came after Merkel met with members of her cabinet in to review the policy.
The German government had placed a temporary ban on weapons sales to Saudi Arabia in October 2018, following the controversial killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at a Saudi consulate in Istanbul.
More to follow...
jcg/aw (dpa, AP)
