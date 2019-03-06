Arms exports: Germany trails US as world's fourth-largest supplier

The Middle East can't get enough of America's big guns, according to a new report. German-made weapons, particularly submarines, were also a hit with foreign buyers in recent years.
International transfers of heavy weapons increased by almost 8 percent in the 2014-2018 period compared to 2009-2013, according to a report published by the Sweden-based Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) on Monday.
The United States bolstered its status as the world's biggest arms supplier, transferring more than a third of all weapons sold during the past five years.
Read more: Saudi coalition uses German arms in Yemen
SIPRI's findings
Read more: SIPRI: US dwarfs rest of world in armaments production
What kind of weapons were sold? SIPRI counted heavy weapons such as military jets, missiles and tanks, but ignored transfers of small arms like handguns and rifles.
Why did the Middle East import so many weapons? Increased conflict in the region has increased demand among rich countries to import western weapons, SIRPI expert Pieter Wezeman said.
How did SIRPI collect the data? Experts looked at publicly-accessible sources such as newspapers and government reports to collect data on each country's transfers.
amp/aw (AFP, dpa)
Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
US firms are by far at the top of the global arms trade, according to an expert report. Germany's largest defense company landed at 25th among the globe's top 100; Russia, Turkey and China are also boosting production. (10.12.2018)