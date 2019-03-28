 Germany exporting weapons to Saudi Arabia and UAE — reports | News | DW | 12.04.2019

News

Germany exporting weapons to Saudi Arabia and UAE — reports

Germany's secret security council has allowed for weapons shipments to members of the war coalition in Yemen. European nations have called for Germany to lift their ban on weapons exports to the Middle East.

ATF Dingo 2

Germany's National Security Council, a secret security council consisting of Chancellor Angela Merkel and her chief ministers, has approved shipments of weapons parts to countries directly involved in the war in Yemen, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, according to several reports.

The approved shipments come two weeks after the German government extended a ban on arms sales to Saudi Arabia, which was originally put in place after the death of Jamal Khashoggi.

More to come...

dv/aw (dpa)

Related content

Symbolbild | Deutschland | Militär

Germany extends ban on arms sales to Saudi Arabia 28.03.2019

German arms exports to Riyadh have been halted since October 2018, after the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The weapons freeze has been criticized by France and the UK.

Jemen UN Sonderbeauftragter Martin Griffiths in Sanaa

Germany to join UN monitoring mission in Yemen: reports 09.04.2019

The German government is expected to send unarmed soldiers and police to oversee a ceasefire in Hodeida. Yemen's civil war has killed tens of thousands and sparked a humanitarian crisis, with German arms playing a role.

Jemen Houthi-Kämpfer unterstützen Friedensgespräche

Saudi Arabia, UAE use German-made arms 26.02.2019

Germany is one of the world's leading exporters of weapons. The government says sales in the Middle East are strictly controlled. But an exclusive investigation by DW shows that German weapons are being used to prolong the brutal war in Yemen.

