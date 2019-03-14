Germany eligible to deport refugees to EU countries with poor living conditions

Berlin is within its rights to deport asylum-seekers to other countries in the bloc, even if they'll encounter poor living conditions there, according to the European Union's highest court.
The European Court of Justice (ECJ) on Tuesday cleared the way for Germany to deport asylum-seekers to other EU member states.
Judges in the Luxembourg-based court ruled that weak social benefit systems and living conditions in certain countries were not grounds to block transfers.
They said deportations should be only be halted in cases where individuals were likely to face "extreme material need" and "inhuman or degrading treatment."
