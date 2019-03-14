 Germany eligible to deport refugees to EU countries with poor living conditions | News | DW | 19.03.2019

News

Germany eligible to deport refugees to EU countries with poor living conditions

Berlin is within its rights to deport asylum-seekers to other countries in the bloc, even if they'll encounter poor living conditions there, according to the European Union's highest court.

Refugees with suitcases (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Pförtner)

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) on Tuesday cleared the way for Germany to deport asylum-seekers to other EU member states.

Judges in the Luxembourg-based court ruled that weak social benefit systems and living conditions in certain countries were not grounds to block transfers.

They said deportations should be only be halted in cases where individuals were likely to face "extreme material need" and "inhuman or degrading treatment."

Read moreRome warns Germany not to deport migrants back to Italy

nm/amp (AFP, dpa)

Rome warns Germany not to deport migrants back to Italy

Italy has warned Germany not to deport migrants back to Italy. Reports say the German state of Bavaria is preparing to send asylum-seekers back to Italy, insisting that the cases must be processed at the point of entry. (07.10.2018)  

European Commission refers Hungary to ECJ for defying EU asylum laws

The European Commission's legal request could lead to the EU's top court imposing financial sanctions against Hungary. Brussels has also opened a new infringement procedure against Hungary's "Stop Soros" laws. (19.07.2018)  

Germany: Welfare cuts for 'Dublin' asylum-seekers floated

Punitive social handouts to dissuade "Dublin" asylum-seekers are wanted by interior ministers of the 16 regional states, a report says. One in three applicants arriving in Germany via other EU nations could be affected. (16.12.2018)  

EU refugee quotas 'proportionate,' European Court of Justice is told

A legal opinion presented to the EU's top court says mandatory quotas for the relocation of refugees across the bloc should stand. Hungary and Slovakia have challenged the EU measure, claiming it's illegal. (26.07.2017)  

Germany 'ignoring' ECJ ruling on refugee reunification

Media reports have accused Germany of disregarding a ruling from the EU's top court on the rights of unaccompanied minors to be joined by their families. The key point is the minor's age during the asylum process. (24.10.2018)  

Germany plans to fast-track deportations of failed asylum-seekers

Germany's Interior Ministry has proposed new measures to monitor and deport failed asylum-seekers. Interior Minister Horst Seehofer has said he is also looking at ways to repatriate known criminals to Syria. (18.11.2018)  

Germany deports record number of refugees to other EU states

Most of the asylum-seekers that were deported were sent to Italy. The deportations follow the EU's Dublin III rule, which states that applications must be processed in the first country of arrival. (21.01.2019)  

Europa Migration l Flüchtlinge l Ungarisch-Serbische Grenze

EU asylum applications fall to pre-2015 levels 14.03.2019

The number of first-time asylum applications in the European Union has fallen to 580,845, Eurostat has reported. At the height of the migrant movements into Europe in 2015, asylum applications exceeded 1.2 million.

Brüssel Syrien-Geberkonferenz

Syria donor conference brings pledges of $7 billion for refugees 14.03.2019

Donor pledges exceeded expectations at the 2019 conference in Brussels. But, with 12 million refugees across the region and Syria's conflict far from over, questions remain about how to deliver aid.

Bosnien und Herzegowina l Migranten in Bihac

EU 'complicit' in migrant abuse on Croatia-Bosnia border: Amnesty International 13.03.2019

A rights group has accused EU governments of "fueling a growing humanitarian crisis" on the bloc's border with Bosnia. Many of the migrants stuck there face dire living conditions.

