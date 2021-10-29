Visit the new DW website

European Court of Justice (ECJ)

The European Court of Justice (ECJ), is the supreme court of the European Union in matters of EU law. It is not to be confused with the European Court of Human Rights, the supranational court based in Strasbourg.

The ECJ is tasked with interpreting EU law and ensuring its equal application across all EU member states. The Court was established in 1952 and is based in Luxembourg. It is composed of one judge per member state. But it hears cases in panels of three, five or more judges. Here you find a chronological listing of all DW content refering to the ECJ.

BRUSSELS, BELGIM - JANUARY 31: European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen (R), European Union Council President, Charles Michel (not seen) and European Parliament President David-Maria Sassoli (L) hold a press conference on Future of Europe, in Brussels, Belgium on January 31, 2020. Dursun Aydemir / Anadolu Agency

EU: Parliament sues Commission over rule of law inaction 29.10.2021

The European Parliament has grown frustrated with the executive branch's inability to impose sanctions for alleged rule of law breaches by member states.
The flags of Poland and European Union are tied together during a rally in support of Poland's membership in the European Union after the country's Constitutional Tribunal ruled on the primacy of the constitution over EU law, undermining a key tenet of European integration, in Rzeszow, Poland, October 10, 2021. Patryk Ogorzalek/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. POLAND OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN POLAND.

EU fines Poland €1 million per day over judicial reforms 27.10.2021

The European Court of Justice has fined Poland €1 million per day for ignoring an EU ruling that called for the country's Supreme Court disciplinary chamber to be suspended.
A sign is seen at the entrance of the Constitutional Tribunal in Warsaw, Poland on September 22, 2021. On Wednesday the Tribunal was set to rule if EU law has primacy of the Polish constitution. The matter concerns a ruling of the Court of Justice of the European Union demanding Poland dismantle a disciplinary chamber which is part of the Supreme Court and is judged by the EU as being a political tool. Todayâs hearing will be resumed on September 30 further prolonging one of the most contentious issues between Poland and the EU. (Photo by STR/NurPhoto)

Opinion: Poland is not yet lost to the European Union 08.10.2021

The ruling by Poland's top court seems to many to suggest that the country wants to leave the EU. There is, however, no way that this will happen, writes DW's Bartosz Dudek.
*** Dieses Bild ist fertig zugeschnitten als Social Media Snack (für Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) im Tableau zu finden: Fach „Images“ —> Weltspiegel/Bilder des Tages *** 25.05.21 *** BOGATYNIA, POLAND - MAY 25: Cooling towers from the coal-fired power station are seen near the Turow open-pit lignite coal mine on May 25, 2021 in Bogatynia, Poland. The top European court has ordered the immediate closure of a Polish coal mine near the border with Czech Republic and Germany. The harmful effects on the environment have been denounced by the Czech Republic. (Photo by Gabriel Kuchta/Getty Images)

Fear and loathing at Poland's Turow coal mine 28.09.2021

The European Court of Justice has demanded Warsaw pay a daily fine of €500,000 after it declined to shut down Poland's Turow coal mine. Locals now fear the worst, but are their fears well-founded?
July 5, 2021, Bogatynia, Poland: General view on open-cast lignite mine in Turow in Poland in Polish Kopalnia Wgla Brunatnego Turow S.A...The Czech Republic filed in March for an injunction, saying the open-cast lignite mine in Poland drains ground water away from inhabited areas and has other negative effects on Czech residents. Nonetheless, the Polish government extended a concession to allow mining at Turow to continue until 2044. The Court of Justice of the European Union said on juny that Poland must immediately stop mining lignite coal at the Turow mine operated by state-run PGE Bogatynia Poland - ZUMAr156 20210705_zap_r156_007 Copyright: xSlavekxRutax

Poland PM defiant after EU imposes large fine over coal mine 21.09.2021

The EU's Court of Justice has ordered Poland to pay a daily fine of €500,000 for keeping the Turow coal mine open. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has refused to comply with the order.

BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND - APRIL 09: Flames and smoke rise from car set a fire during protests as rioters hurled petrol bombs, fireworks and stones at police amid unrest since Wednesday, in Belfast, Northern Ireland on April 09, 2021. Ä®The unrest started when some Sinn Fein members attended a crowded funeral on top of tensions caused by Brexit border arrangements, which brought checks on goods shipped between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK. Ä®Both loyalist and nationalist areas were involved in riots in west Belfast. Hasan Esen / Anadolu Agency

UK seeks Northern Ireland rewrite of Brexit deal 21.07.2021

The British government has urged the EU to rethink the part of the Brexit deal that governs trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland. But the European Commission has refused such requests in the past.
Brüssel, Europaviertel, Europäische Kommission, Berlaymont-Gebäude Das 1963 bis 1967 erbaute Berlaymont-Gebäude in Brüssel ist der Sitz der Europäischen Kommission. Es liegt am östlichen Rand der Stadt Brüssel an der rue de la Loi/Wetstraat. *** Brussels Europaviertel European Commission Berlaymont building The Berlaymont building in Brussels, built 1963 to 1967, is the seat of the European Commission It is located on the eastern outskirts of the city of Brussels on rue de la Loi Wetstraat

EU threatens fines against Poland over judiciary ruling 20.07.2021

Warsaw could face financial penalties for disregarding a ruling by the EU top court, which ruled Poland's judicial reform incompatible with the law. "EU law has primacy over national law," the European Commission said.

Poland's insistence on coal hurts neighborly relations 14.07.2021

Polish utility PGE continues to mine lignite close to the German and Czech borders for use in a nearby power station. A top EU court ordered a halt to the operations but to no effect.
ARCHIV 2015****FRANKFURT, GERMANY - JUNE 13: In this aerial view photographed from a mulitirotor drone with local authority permission the new headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) stands in the foreground as the financial district and skyline of central Frankfurt stand behind on June 13, 2015 in Frankfurt, Germany. The ECB and other major global financial creditors are currently grappling with the growing possibility of a Greek state bankruptcy and a departure of Greece from the Eurozone. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Brussels prepares case against Germany over ECB ruling 08.06.2021

The European Commission is preparing a case to assert the primacy of EU courts over rulings from Germany's Federal Constitutional Court. The issue relates to the buying of government bonds by the European Central Bank.
Fahnen der Mitgliedsländer sind aufgezogen vor dem Europäischen Gerichtshofs (EuGH), aufgenommen am 11.02.2017 in Luxemburg (Luxembourg). Der EuGH soll gewährleisten, dass EU-Recht in allen EU-Mitgliedsländern auf die gleiche Weise angewendet und durchgesetzt wird. Foto:Winfried Rothermel

ECJ dismisses Hungary challenge over democracy probe 03.06.2021

The European Court of Justice has rejected a challenge by Hungary to a decision to probe Budapest's alleged "serious breach" of the bloc's democratic values. Hungary could lose its right to vote in EU proceedings.
20.06.2019, xmkx, Politik , Europaeischer Gerichtshof EuGH v.l. Eingangsschild, Symbolbild, Luxemburg Luxemburg (LUX) *** 20 06 2019, xmkx, Politics , European Court of Justice ECJ v l Entry sign, Symbol image, Luxembourg Luxembourg LUX

Germany broke EU law with pollution levels, top court rules 03.06.2021

The European Court of Justice said that German authorities did not take "appropriate measures" to limit air pollution caused by nitrogen dioxide.
A plane flies across the blood Supermoon in Dalian city, northeast China's Liaoning province, 31 January 2018. A red moon will grace the sky in most parts of China for over an hour during a total lunar eclipse on Wednesday (31 January 2018) night, according to the Beijing Planetarium. The lunar eclipse, which is expected to begin at 7:48 p.m., will last for about five hours. As the moon passes into Earth's shadow, it will exhibit a reddish tinge as the sunlight is refracted while shining through Earth's atmosphere. The red moon is expected to be visible between 8:51 p.m. and 10:08 p.m., lasting about one hour and 17 minutes. The moon will also appear bigger as its orbit is near its closest point to Earth. The last time a complete lunar eclipse occurred was September 28, 2015. The next lunar eclipse will happen on July 28. Foto: Shi Yipeng/Imaginechina/dpa |

State aid debate central to aviation's uncertain post-pandemic future 19.05.2021

The European Court of Justice has ruled in favor of Ryanair that state aid for embattled airlines has not been divided equally. But environmentalists are angry for other reasons over the huge pandemic-induced bailouts.
©PHOTOPQR/L'ALSACE ; Le siège Européen d' Amazon (amazon.com) entreprise de commerce électronique. |

EU court backs Amazon in tax ruling 12.05.2021

Brussels says it will "carefully study" whether to appeal to Europe's top court after Amazon won the annulment of a 2017 back-taxes ruling.

ARCHIV 04.04.2017 +++ FILE PHOTO: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban casts his vote on a bill tightening regulations on foreign universities operating in Hungary, effectively pushing out of the country Central European University, a school founded by U.S. billionaire philanthropist George Soros, in Budapest, Hungary, April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh/File Photo

Hungary to revoke 2017 anti-NGO law after EU court rebuke 21.04.2021

The bill before Hungary’s parliament would repeal a 2017 law slammed by the EU’s top court as discriminating against foreign non-governmental organizations.

People walk past a Chanel store in Beijing, China, 6 April 2020.

EU Court rejects Chanel trademark suit against Huawei 21.04.2021

The French luxury brand claimed the Chinese tech company's computer hardware logo was similar to its own. The Court said there was no risk of the two being confused.
#58497121 - 1 złoty © whitelook - Fotolia.com

Polish banks sweat over Swiss franc ruling 01.04.2021

The Polish currency is at its lowest point in 12 years against the euro. The government’s handling of the pandemic is partly to blame, but a looming Supreme Court verdict on Swiss franc loans is also key.
