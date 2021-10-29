The European Court of Justice (ECJ), is the supreme court of the European Union in matters of EU law. It is not to be confused with the European Court of Human Rights, the supranational court based in Strasbourg.

The ECJ is tasked with interpreting EU law and ensuring its equal application across all EU member states. The Court was established in 1952 and is based in Luxembourg. It is composed of one judge per member state. But it hears cases in panels of three, five or more judges.